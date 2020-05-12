Hannah Brown Reflects on Her Final 'Bachelorette' Rose Ceremony 1 Year Later

Hannah Brown is reflecting on her final day as the Bachelorette. In an Instagram post on Monday, the 25-year-old looked back on the day she got engaged to Jed Wyatt, exactly one year after the proposal. Brown and Wyatt ended their engagement after headlines surfaced that Wyatt came on the series with a girlfriend back home.

"Ever look back on a memory and it feels like just yesterday... but also like a different life? Me too," she began. "Exactly a year ago today.⁣ ⁣I remember that day. I don’t like staying there for too long, but I remember it really well. I remember thinking, 'Oh, this has all the makings to be the best day of my life...but gah, it doesn’t feel like I thought it would.'"

"I didn’t have words (or maybe I just didn’t have the courage to say them?) but the pit in my stomach was screaming, 'this ain’t it' (funny how sometimes it’s the people around you that help you articulate your feelings better than you can)," Brown continued. "I could fake a smile but I couldn’t shake the doubt, and looking back, I know why. That ending was not easy, but it was necessary to get me here.⁣"

Brown noted that if she could go back and tell herself something in that moment, she'd say, "It’s going to be ok. You’re right, this ain’t it, but it‘s the direction. So open up your hands, and let go of the control. Trust this process, it’s going to be worth it. Also, nice butt!"

The Dancing With the Stars champion ended her lengthy caption by offering words of encouragement to anyone currently going through a challenging time.

"If you are reading this right now, wondering how to navigate a situation that feels so painful and so not what you wanted, maybe you’ll let me tell you what I would’ve told myself: Hold on. Keep moving. You’re going to make it," she wrote. "This ain’t it but what’s coming is so much better.⁣ Sometimes you’ve gotta walk through the shadows to stand in the sun. And trust me, you’ll really appreciate the way it feels shining down on you, too."

Though things didn't work out with Wyatt, Brown sparked romance rumors with her runner-up, Tyler Cameron, after her finale aired. The pair went on dates at the time, but things didn't work out, and Cameron went on to date Gigi Hadid.

Lately, though, romance speculation between the pair reignited when Brown and Cameron quarantined together in Florida. Despite their flirty TikToks and comments, they've both said that they're currently single.

When ET recently spoke with Cameron, he said he wanted to keep the status of his relationship with Brown "between me and Hannah," before reiterating that he is "single."

"We just reconnected over some things that we were both going through and we were there for each other," Cameron said. His mother, Andrea, died of a brain aneurysm earlier this year, while Brown's brother, Patrick, recently recovered from a drug overdose.

As for why they quarantined together, Cameron said "it was supposed to be, like, a weekend [trip]," before things got worse with the coronavirus.

"It was a lot longer of a trip than expected, but it was good. We got to kind of air a lot of things out and become friends again and put a lot of stuff in our past," he said. "It was definitely nice to have her here. She was someone to talk to about things and be around for everyone. She was great. And she's someone that can listen and give her perspective and she's very pleasant in that setting."

