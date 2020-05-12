Hailey Bieber Says She's 'Happy' Justin's Tour Was Postponed Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

Hailey Bieber is finding a silver lining in her current quarantine from the coronavirus pandemic. The 23-year-old model appeared alongside her husband, Justin Bieber, in their new Facebook series, The Biebers on Watch, where they played a game of Jenga and talked about their lives together.

Reflecting that Justin was set to go on his Changes Tour starting May 14 before the coronavirus outbreak, Hailey expressed that the postponement isn't the worst thing in the world.

"You know what, I honestly feel like with that whole thing, everything happens for a reason, and I'm almost happy that I feel like you have even more time to just be strong and healthy and prepare," Hailey told her husband. "And when the tour does come back around and when you go out, you're going to just be so strong and healthy and that makes me feel a little bit better."

Justin asked his wife, "Do you feel like I'm in good shape right now?"

She replied, "I think you're in great shape."

Justin wasn't exactly in agreement, lamenting, "Except for the acne which I have on my forehead, which is adult onset acne, which is trash. Who gets adult acne? I do, I hate it."

The pair also talked about their life together in quarantine, with Justin saying, "I feel like we're getting to know each other every day."

"My hope is that we never stop getting to know each other," Hailey added. "That's kind of my goal in marriage is 'til we're 100, we're still learning something new about each other."

Jenga with the Biebers Hailey and I play Jenga Posted by Justin Bieber on Sunday, May 10, 2020

They also talked about how the other person can annoy them with Hailey admitting, "I purposely bother you and do things that are just annoying."

"Yeah, you get under my skin," Justin agreed.

But Hailey noted that Justin bites her, and he brought up the fact that he often sneak attacks her with his nerf gun.

"The random nerf gun is my ultimate annoyance," Hailey admitted.

For more from the Biebers, watch the clip below:

