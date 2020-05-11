Tyler Cameron on His Relationship Status With Hannah Brown (Exclusive)

Tyler Cameron is setting the record straight on what exactly is going on between him and Hannah Brown.

The pair sparked romance rumors in early March, as the former Bachelorette joined Cameron in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida, and spent the next month quarantining with him and his friends. So, where do they stand?

"I think we should just keep that between me and Hannah," Cameron told ET's Lauren Zima on Friday -- but he did say he was "single."

"We just reconnected over some things that we were both going through and we were there for each other," Cameron said. His mother, Andrea, died of a brain aneurysm earlier this year, while Brown's brother, Patrick, recently recovered from a drug overdose.

According to the contractor, he and Brown didn't intend to quarantine together for a month. "It was supposed to be, like, a weekend [trip]. Things kind of got a little crazy with the whole [coronavirus]... so it was a lot longer of a trip than expected, but it was good," he explained. "We got to kind of air a lot of things out and become friends again and put a lot of stuff in our past."

"It was definitely nice to have her here," Cameron reflected. "She was someone to talk to about things and be around for everyone. She was great. And she's someone that can listen and give her perspective and she's very pleasant in that setting."

Cameron and Brown's flirty TikTok videos had fans hoping they might be a couple, but upon her return to Alabama last month, Brown said she was single. The former pageant queen did reveal, however, that she "definitely" wants to be in a relationship again.

"I want nothing but happiness for her. She is an amazing person and I wish her happiness in whatever form that is," Cameron shared.

The 27-year-old, however, is "not worried about dating one bit." "I think when it comes time for a relationship, it'll come, it'll hit me in the face," Cameron shared. "But right now, there's just too much going on in my world to really give someone all of me, and that's what's important in a relationship."

"My first foundation I need to work on is myself and making sure everyone is straight around me and getting my career and my life in balance," he said. "And then hopefully someone else can help me balance my stuff a little bit."

That mindset extends to Cameron's thinking about potentially being the Bachelor in the future.

"I don't know if the timing right now is good for it. A lot of things have happened in my life lately and I think there's a lot of things I want to get going in my life as well, some businesses I want to start," he reasoned. "I want to get my construction company running and all that. That's important to me."

"Having followers and all this stuff if great and all, but I want something that's long-lasting and I can have forever and that's what I hope to see in a construction company, so my goal is to get that going and hopefully [it becomes] something I can have for my kids one day," he added.

While speaking with ET, Cameron also opened up about his new Quibi show, Barkitecture, with Delia Kenza. Each episode sees the pair work with doggie parents to build a fully customized dog house that redefines sitting in the lap of luxury. Episodes will feature Joel McHale, Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Rumer Willis, and more.

"I'm a big dog lover and my background is construction, so when this opportunity came [along, I said], 'I want to be a part of this opportunity any way I can.' And it just worked out," Cameron said. "I'm so excited to share it with you guys. It's just so much fun, and it's just a fun, cute show and for all dog lovers out there."

For Cameron, building dog houses for celebrities was more nerve-wracking than rose ceremonies on The Bachelorette.

"I would say there's a few rose ceremonies that I was a little on edge for, but I would say definitely the dog houses, because the roles are reversed. Now it's like I'm the host and I gotta make sure these people are happy. This is going in their backyard," he said.

"My biggest nightmare was, like, two months from now they were just gonna, like, pile it up and throw it away," he confessed. "So we really took a lot of time to make sure these things were amazing and beautiful. I mean, these were bigger than my first New York City apartment!"

"The build is about five days and with all the materials and supplies, it's pretty pricey," Cameron teased of what fans can look forward to. "But, I mean, they're worth it. They’re beautiful -- and anything for our pups, right?"

Barkitecture is now streaming on Quibi.

