This Incredible Sidewalk Chalk Art Will Instantly Brighten Your Day
Who knew that sidewalk chalk art could be so magical?
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, we've seen people all across the globe getting very creative at home, creating their own DJ sets, Olympic games, balcony concerts and more. But for a few parents in quarantine, all they need is a tub of chalk -- and their imagination! -- to make their kids smile.
One mother in North Carolina, for example, has found a new hobby of recreating iconic scenes from Disney movies like Cinderella, Frozen and Peter Pan. She purposely leaves space in each drawing so that her young daughter can pose next to her favorite characters, and, of course, take lots of cute pics!
Happy Mother’s Day weekend to all the moms but especially to my wife who has discovered a hidden talent during quarantine and made our daughter’s afternoons magical #SomeGoodNews @somegoodnews pic.twitter.com/wGwXpwPjQY— wjtaylor (@wjtaylor9) May 9, 2020
Stacy Lazara, a mother of two in Illinois, had similar sidewalk chalk art ideas, and now posts new pics almost daily on Facebook with the hashtag "#chalkyourwalk." Her 7-year-old daughter, Ashlyn, seems to be having fun with the themes, which range from Star Wars...
Rey of Sunshine. #chalkyourwalkPosted by Stacy Lazzara on Monday, May 4, 2020
...to "Road Runner: The original social distancer"...
Road Runner: The original social distancer. #chalkyourwalkPosted by Stacy Lazzara on Friday, May 1, 2020
...to The Wizard of Oz's "Dorothy in quarantine."
“There’s no place like home...but having options was pretty cool too.” - Dorothy in Quarantine #chalkyourwalkPosted by Stacy Lazzara on Thursday, April 23, 2020
See more amazing chalkwork below:
View this post on Instagram
Invitation to Move Outdoors: We have a yoga-inspired activity on our sidewalk. Move mindfully with the given poses or simply move with what your body tells you to do! Come by during your next stroll around the neighbourhood and check it out! How have you moved with your little ones? What are your go-to slow movements together? What other mindful activities have you enjoyed together? Share your ideas, we'd love to hear what has worked for you and your little ones - comment below or tag us in your post! *Friendly reminder to practice physical distancing [2 meters/6 feet apart] from other families/people when exploring your neighbourhood and only go outdoors during your active family time . . . . #westsidefamilyplace #learningthroughplay #playmatters #letchildrenplay #playideas #earlyyears #playbasedlearning #imaginativeplay #invitationtoplay #earlychildhoodeducation #vancouvermoms #yvrmoms #yvrdads #vancouverdads #yvrparents #vancouverparents #kids #kitsilano #kitsilanolife #vancouverisawesome #curiocityvancouver #dailyhivevan #dailyhivevancouver #thingstodovancouver #communityovercovid #chalkyourwalk #chalkart
View this post on Instagram
Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms in my life!! I wouldn’t be the mom I am today if it weren’t for you. And my girls have the best grandmothers in the world. We are all truly blessed. ❤️ . . , #charlotteschalkadventures #sidewalkchalkart #sidewalkchalk #chalkyourwalk #mothersday #eviesclosetclothing
View this post on Instagram
What a blessing to be able to share joy with healthcare workers today at @adventhealthcfl today. “Promise me you’ll always remember: you’re braver than you believe and stronger than you seem and smarter than you think.” 🍯 #choosejoy #sharejoy #loveisgreaterthanfear #chalkthewalk #chalkyourwalk #sidewalkchalk #sidewalkchalkart #winniethepooh #winniethepoohquotes #happinessiscontagious #youarebraverthanyoubelievestrongerthanyouseemandsmarterthanyouthink
View this post on Instagram
✨HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY @julieafrank!✨ i wrestled with various designs all week and my excitement was draining until it hit me friday like a ton of bricks: pretty, delicate flower (YOU) + edgy tattoo vibe (ME) = US. ☯️ i love you 6 hours worth of awkward positions AND enough to not give up when i spilled my water across it which is a fucking LOT. i hope you enjoy this virtual flower and can't wait to see you non-virtually preferably sooner rather than later! . . . **RAMBLINGS** 🍪 yah i know its not a cookie but thought ya'll may still enjoy seeing process cuz i eat that shit uuup ⛈ fun fact: according to the forecast, this rose will die even sooner than regular flowers would 🖍 chalking has become my fav quarantine hobby (as some of you may have seen in my stories), finally got my hands on a box of @crayola chalk for this one and HELL YES 🖼 my previous pieces i painted over with water and loved the effect, but for this one opted to try the technique @trishmichaelphotography uses (smearing as you'd do with pastels on paper) — she was also kind enough to let me slide into her DM's and chat about timelapsing 🧦 those of you following closely will enjoy knowing the socks of my ex’s also make great smear rags, particularly the navy tartan pair (you know who you are!) ⏳ this took 6 hours... which includes numerous chats with neighbors and the hour i spent regaining composure then redoing the cross-section my water spilled on 🌞 v sunburn . . . #mothersday #sidewalkchalk #processvideo
In more happy news, John Krasinski virtually gathered his former co-stars from The Office together for this week's edition of his Some Good News show.
Watch below:
Have you heard an uplifting story that brought you joy amid the coronavirus pandemic? I'd love to hear it! Share it with me on Instagram (@desireemurphy_), and for more heartwarming moments like this one, visit our Good News section for daily inspiration.
RELATED CONTENT:
How to Watch the 'Graduate Together' Class of 2020 Special
Quarantine Olympics Creator Explains How to Compete in the Stay-at-Home Games
This Michael Jordan-Loving Dad Brings Excitement of the NBA and 'The Last Dance' to His Living Room
Copyright (c) 2020 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.