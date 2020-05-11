Pavle Jovanovic, Former U.S. Olympic Bobsledder, Dead at 43

Pavle Jovanovic, a former U.S. Olympic bobsledder, has died. He was 43.

The Team USA Olympic Bobsled and Skeleton website confirmed the news that Jovanovic died by suicide on May 3.

"The winter sports community has suffered a tragic loss," USA Bobsled/Skeleton CEO Aron McGuire, a former teammate of Jovanovic, said in a statement. "Pavle’s passion and commitment towards bobsled was seen and felt by his teammates, coaches, competitors, and fans of the sport."

"He lived life to the fullest and had a lasting influence on all those who had the opportunity to spend time with him," McGuire's statement continued. "Whether Pavle was pushing his teammates to be their best on the track and in the weight room, or bringing laughter to friends, he was known for always giving 100 percent on everything that he focused on."

"Pavle’s impact on each of us will be remembered and celebrated," the statement concluded.

Jovanovic was born in Toms River, New Jersey, and began his bobsledding career in 1997. He earned a bronze medal at the World Championships in 2004. Jovanovic was set to make his Olympic debut at the Salt Lake City Games in 2002, but was disqualified after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

However, he returned four years later for the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, Italy.

"The community of bobsled and skeleton athletes that competed alongside Jovanovic unites as they mourn the loss of a teammate and provide support to his family," the Team USA Bobsled and Skeleton organization shared. "Being a teammate extends beyond the ice."

