Here's Where to Watch Every Best Picture Winner From the Past Decade

It's easy to fall behind on essential Oscars viewing.

Especially in recent years -- with more awards contenders competing at more awards shows during busier and busier awards season -- the backlog of must-see movies can be downright overwhelming. Thankfully, there's a more manageable list only in retrospect: The Best Picture winners. And now more than ever, you've got time to catch up.

Below, ET is running down the past decade's worth of titles that took home the Academy's top honor, with handy links for easy streaming. Because before you know it, the 2020 Oscars will be upon us, and you don't want to have still not seen Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), right?

The King's Speech (2010)

Tom Hopper's King George VI biopic also won him Best Director, while writer David Seidler won Best Original Screenplay and Colin Firth took home his first Oscar for Best Actor.

Where to watch: The King's Speech is streaming on Netflix and Showtime, as well as on-demand on Amazon Prime Video, Fandango Now and Vudu.

The Artist (2011)

This throwback to Hollywood's silent movie era won five Academy Awards, including Best Actor for Jean Dujardin and Best Director for Michel Hazanavicius.

Where to watch: The Artist is streaming on Netflix, as well as on-demand on Amazon Prime Video, Fandango Now and Vudu.

Argo (2012)

Ben Affleck may have been denied a nomination in the directing category, but his real-life drama about the U.S. hostage crisis in Tehran in '79 nabbed the Academy's top honor, among three total wins.

Where to watch: Argo is available on-demand on Amazon Prime Video, Fandango Now and Vudu.

12 Years a Slave (2013)

Steve McQueen's adaptation of the antebellum memoir also won Lupita Nyong'o her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay for John Ridley.

Where to watch: 12 Years a Slave is available on-demand on Amazon Prime Video, Fandango Now and Vudu.

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) (2014)

Alejandro G. Iñárritu's character study of a washed-up actor mounting a Broadway comeback also won him Best Director, as well as Best Original Screenplay and Best Cinematography for its seamlessly constructed one-shot.

Where to watch: Birdman is available on-demand on Amazon Prime Video, Fandango Now and Vudu.

Spotlight (2015)

The Boston Globe's investigation into corruption within the Catholic Church is dramatized in this Best Picture winner, which also netted a Best Original Screenplay victory.

Where to watch: Spotlight is available on-demand on Amazon Prime Video, Fandango Now and Vudu.

Moonlight (2016)

Moonlight -- and not La La Land -- infamously won Best Picture, along with Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali and Best Original Screenplay for director Barry Jenkins and co-writer Tarell Alvin McCraney.

Where to watch: Moonlight is streaming on Netflix, as well as on-demand on Amazon Prime Video, Fandango Now and Vudu.

The Shape of Water (2017)

Guillermo del Toro's romantic creature feature also made him a first-time Best Director winner, as the film collected a total of four Academy Awards.

Where to watch: The Shape of Water is streaming on FX Now, as well as on-demand on Amazon Prime Video, Fandango Now and Vudu.

Green Book (2018)

One of the more controversial winners in recent memory, Peter Farrelly's dramedy set in the Jim Crow South also earned Mahershala Ali his second Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

Where to watch: Green Book is streaming on Showtime, as well as on-demand on Amazon Prime Video, Fandango Now and Vudu.

Parasite (2019)

Bong Joon-ho's genre-blending dark comedy about the haves and have nots made history with four total Oscar wins, including Best Director and Best International Feature Film.

Where to watch: Parasite is streaming on Hulu, as well as on-demand on Amazon Prime Video, Fandango Now and Vudu.

