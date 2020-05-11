Demi Lovato Kisses Boyfriend Max Ehrich in Bed in Cute Quarantine Video

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich are all loved up! The newly confirmed couple had some fun on Lovato's Instagram Story on Sunday, lying in bed together.

In the clip, the "I Love Me" singer was rocking a beard and unibrow filter and telling the Young and the Restless actor, "I am so glad that you stayed with me during this quarantine. You know, even though I haven't really been able to get my brows done."

Ehrich then interrupts her by attacking Lovato with kisses as she giggles. He also posted a photo to his own Instagram Story of Lovato holding her two dogs, writing, "@ddlovato, Batman & Ella picked the shot and wanted to thank you for being the best Mama in the world. Happy Mother's Day baby. Love you infinitely."

Max Ehrich/Instagram Story

ET previously confirmed that the pair started dating at the end of March, and they went public with their romance last week by dancing and kissing in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With U" music video.

Ehrich posted a clip of the video, writing, "My whole heart. #stuckwithu 💓"

Lovato posted the same clip to her own account, writing, "Happy to be a part of something so special right now. Like really, REALLY happy if you can’t tell... #stuckwithu."

For more on the romance, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Demi Lovato Confirms Max Ehrich Romance With a Kiss in ‘Stuck With U’ Music Video

Demi Lovato Wows Boyfriend Max Ehrich With Steamy Pool Selfies

Why Demi Lovato Does Not Stay Friends With Her Exes