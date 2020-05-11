Chrissy Teigen Is Taking a 'Little Break' From Twitter Following Alison Roman Drama

Chrissy Teigen is signing off of Twitter for a bit. The 34-year-old model tweeted on Sunday that she'd be taking a break from the social media platform following her online drama with food writer Alison Roman. Teigen also made her Twitter account private, though she maintains more than 12 million followers.

"I really hate what this drama has caused this week," Teigen wrote. "Calling my kids Petri dish babies or making up flight manifests with my name on them to 'Epstein island,' to justify someone else’s disdain with me seems gross to me so I’m gonna take a little break."

"This is what always happens," she continued. "The first day, a ton of support, then the next, 1 million reasons as to why you deserved this. It never fails."

Despite the drama, it appears Teigen will continue to post on Instagram, as she shared photos and videos of her children -- Luna, 4, and Miles, 1 -- following her Twitter announcement.

The women's spat began after Roman said that Teigen's business empire "horrifies" her.

"She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her," Roman told The New Consumer. "That horrifies me and it’s not something that I ever want to do. I don’t aspire to that. But like, who’s laughing now? Because she’s making a ton of f**king money."

Teigen responded by calling Roman's comments "a huge bummer," and saying she's supported the cookbook author in the past.

"I know the actual tears I put into the work I do and it's really hard to see someone try to completely invalidate it," Teigen wrote in part. "Someone I really liked."

Roman later apologized to Teigen for her comments, tweeting that she's "genuinely sorry I caused you pain."

"Being a woman who takes down other women is absolutely not my thing and don’t think it’s yours, either (I obviously failed to effectively communicate that)," Roman wrote in part. "I hope we can meet one day, I think we’d probably get along."

