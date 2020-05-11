Beyoncé, Blake Shelton, Barack Obama & More Share Sweet Mother's Day Tributes
Celebs are paying tribute to the mothers in their life.
While quarantine may have impacted some Mother's Day celebrations, stars are making sure their moms still feel special -- Beyoncé included.
The "Crazy in Love" singer and mom of three shared a touching message in honor of her mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, on Instagram on Sunday.
"Dear Mama, I am thankful for every part of you and every second I share with you. Thank you for giving me life and thank you for expanding my consciousness. I would not have been able to do any of what I’ve done in my life without your strength, your wisdom and your prayers," Bey wrote in the heartwarming post.
"My biggest goal in life is for my children to feel the love you make us all feel. I appreciate you and thank you with every ounce of admiration and respect," she added. "To anyone reading, please thank and appreciate your mom today and everyday. I’m sending all my love and positivity to anyone missing their angel moms today. I love y’all deep. Gang gang gang gang 🥰 and thank you for all the Mother’s Day wishes. Sending Big Texas hugs, Mama B🐝."
Beyoncé's mom also shared a sweet Mother's Day tribute to her oldest daughter. "Happy Mothers day to a phenomenal Mom! She let’s me know that i did something right in raising and helping to raise (Kelly) three amazing mothers," she wrote. "She makes me proud everyday!"
Stars like Blake Shelton and Barack Obama, meanwhile, shared heartfelt messages to their significant others.
"Even if you can’t give the moms in your life a hug today, I hope you can give them an extra thank you today. Thank you and Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who makes it all possible. Love you, @michelleobama," Barack wrote alongside a pic of himself with Michelle wrapped in his arms.
Michelle captioned her post, "From birthdays to family trips to graduations, my mother has always been there to offer an extra hand, marvel in life’s small joys, and be our rock to get through this time. In this challenging moment, many of us have been reminded that life -- and especially parenting -- so rarely goes according to plan. So many mothers have been working tirelessly to get their families, workplaces, communities -- and themselves -- through this crisis. And I know many of you are separated from your families today, whether due to physical distancing or because your loved ones are essential workers, sacrificing this time to keep the rest of us safe. I'm sure that many of you would rather be out of the house, spending this day with your mom or whomever fills that role in your life. I feel that too. So I'm taking some time today to reach out to the amazing mothers in my life -- friends, mentors, aunts, elders -- who may need a little extra love today. That includes so many of you. From my family to yours, #HappyMothersDay."
Shelton sent girlfriend Gwen Stefani a gorgeous bouquet from himself and "the boys" -- but also made sure his own mom felt some love. "Happy extra weird Mother’s Day mama!!!!! We love you!!!!" he wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of himself standing at a distance from his mom, Dorothy.
Happy extra weird Mother’s Day mama!!!!! We love you!!!! pic.twitter.com/6N3pnsavcx— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) May 10, 2020
Cardi B also celebrated the day by sharing a song she made while pregnant with daughter Kulture.
This song I made while Kulture was in my belly . pic.twitter.com/rVJMos1qsF— iamcardib (@iamcardib) May 11, 2020
Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron also took to Instagram to share a tribute post to his late mom Andrea Cameron on the first Mother's Day since her death earlier this year.
"Always had my back. Still do," he wrote with three red heart emojis.
See how more stars celebrated Mother's Day below.
My conversations with my mom have always been and will always be some of my favorite memories - from when I was 10 months old in this video from Oct. 1990 to now talking every day on the phone. Our talks are everything to me. Myyyyyy goodness I love you Mom. Happy Mother’s Day 💐 pic.twitter.com/Okav6gEt2R— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 11, 2020
Two women have shaped me to this point more than any other influences in my life. Yes, I had a great pop, loving siblings and now three jewels from God and the awesome love and sense of purpose that comes with children...but...my mother showed me what love was in action; sacrificing the self for your spouse and kids and even a righteous cause; how to say less when angry and do more when it is needed. Most of all mama teaches me to this day to be kind. Always kind. And mama told me to marry Cristina even though 911 just happened - especially because of it. And mama was right. Cristina has provided every thing and moment that matters to me in my life. And this covid cataclysm has proven once more how the missus puts everyone else first even to her own detriment...literally getting sick to get me well. Cristina too has taken patience and love and forbearance to the next level to be with me and help me be a better version of myself. She makes our kids confident and healthy and humble. She runs a business that is about helping people be and feel better. She mothers everyone! This picture has me with the two mamas who shaped me at the site of the house my mother told me I would have some day and Cristina made a reality. Just like with everything else in my life that is good - it started with one of these two amazing mothers. And I know there are so many like them, so much love and gratitude on #Mother’sDay
Happy #MothersDay to my mother Matilda.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 10, 2020
While I can’t be with you, it is great to see you. You have always been pure love.
And to all moms: Whether separated by distance or staying home together, we love and appreciate you. pic.twitter.com/ofWAst3YQO
#MothersDay is a beautiful and necessary celebration of what mothers give, but it can also summon a tidal wave of grief for those who have lost their own mother figure or their ability to be a mother in the way they’d always dreamed.— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) May 10, 2020
Sending love and appreciation to everyone that mothers others. No matter the route, the journey, the title, we thank you and recognize you today and everyday. To everyone who is feeling pain on this day, I feel you, I see you and you are not alone. You are never alone. Love and light good people.
Happy Mother’s Day to all the new, sleep deprived moms. To all the newish moms who are finally getting their bearings and adjusting to a new normal. To all the moms of multiples. To all the working moms. To all the single moms. To all the moms of rainbow babies. To the moms who have lost children. To those with difficult relationships with theIr moms. To mother figures in the absence of children. To all the women who are moms in their hearts but their bodies aren’t cooperating. To anyone who woke-up this morning with a pang of sadness because they no longer have their mom here. And let’s not forget the moms who are totally content with fur babies, or nothing to take care of at all. Wherever you are in this relationship, celebrate that today.💕
I’ve been blessed to have a son and a bestfriend all wrapped in one. Forever grateful that God put us together. It’s a match that could have only been made in heaven❤️🙏🏽HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY to all the moms out there. Sending so much love your way today and everyday 😘😘😘 #happymothersday
Happy Mother’s Day to this beautiful woman & wife of mine....We love you @enikohart ....And we are thrilled about the arrival of our baby girl....Family of 6 WOOOOOOOOW!!!! God is unbelievable....We are blessed to have you in our lives. All I can say is thank you honey.... #Harts
Dear Jodie, On this most special of mothers days I want to thank you for the being the light that you are. For the the passion with which you threw yourself into nurturing and protecting our child when she was in your womb. For the dedication and will you showed bringing her into the world. I have never witnessed a more powerful being than you through those moments. Thank you for the depth of grace you have found since our daughter has arrived. The commitment that you make look so effortless but I know is anything but. Thank you for making me a father. For trusting me enough to embark on this journey together. I am humbled more and more every day by that. I love you. I love seeing you enter the pantheon of mothers. And I look forward to walking this path by your side as we nurture this little engine of joy you have blessed the world with.
Happy Mother’s Day! Thank you Jehovah God for this perfect miracle you have given me. The daily joy I experience from being a mother to this angel is indescribable. Brooklyn, you are my forever 💕 , my heartbeat, my reason for living, my whole life. Thank you Marc for giving me the love of my life and being a great dad to our beautiful, innocent kind, precocious baby. Happy Mother’s Day!
Sending a little extra love today to all of the moms, and to anyone who may be missing theirs right now. It’s nice how through my daughter, I am able to experience memories with my own mom. If you have a favorite memory about your mom or mother figure, I’d love to hear! #MothersDay
May 10, 2020
On Mothers Day I want to say- thank you to my best friends who let me mother them and in turn mother me. Thank you Lord for reminding me that we get to choose our family today and that we get to walk with our chosen sisters and take turns nurturing each other.— Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) May 10, 2020
This is an early Mother’s Day post for my mom! The best mom in the entire world! I couldn’t wait to give her her gift! I live for sentimental gifts and was so excited when I found the wedding photographer Alfred Garcia who shot her and my dads wedding back in 1978. I purchased the camera he used on their wedding day and the photos and made an album for her. She never had those photos so to see them brought out so many happy tears! Happy Mother’s Day mom I love you beyond! And the first pic I posted of you in the bikini after you gave birth to Rob is MAJOR GOALS!!! Always in everything you do!!!!!
By far my fav day of the year!! Happy Mother’s Day Mama! Still to this day I don’t know how you did it but damn it you did and I’m so grateful and lucky to have you as my mother! My angel 👼🏾, my Guardian, my Protector, My Life!! Thank you, Thank you, Thank You!!! Enjoy your day mama!! Love you for Eva Eva for Eva Eva! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Mom, Mecca, Queen. Thank you for all you have ever done for us and all you continue to do. Jamila, not only is this your first Mother’s Day, but this one will always stand out because y’all survived being locked in the house with a new born and family for 2 months straight if that’s not strength I don’t know what is 😂😂 Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there. We celebrate you everyday!!!💐💖💐
I want to start by telling you how thankful I am for you. I will never be able to say it enough times; THANK YOU. Thank you for everything. I know while I’m not around You will always do whatever needs to be done to make sure our girls are safe. You are a beautiful and wonderful mother. I will always be grateful to you. #mothersday #appreciation #thankyou #wonderfulmom #amazingmom #queenmom
Here we are, my mom, Coco and me wrapped together in our generational trifecta. I am so grateful to be my daughter’s mother, and my mother’s daughter. This is just one of the many beautiful memories I will always treasure. Whether I’m right next to you in the ocean, or oceans apart, I love you always Moma. Wishing you a very happy Mother’s Day! ♥️
Happy Mother’s Day to the greatest and most remarkable Mama in the entire world! We are the luckiest 4 kids in the entire world to have you as our mama. I am so beyond blessed to learn from you and you have made me want to be a mama for as long as I can remember. You mother not only us 4, but everyone you come in contact with. You are the Queen mother to all and I am so lucky to have you as my mom. I love you! ♥️
