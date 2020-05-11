'90 Day Fiancé': Stephanie Dramatically Breaks Up With Erika Over This Revelation

After constant fighting, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Stephanie finally called it quits with her Australian girlfriend, Erika, on Sunday's episode of the hit TLC series.

Stephanie, a 29-year-old blogger from Yonkers, New York, fell for Erika, a 24-year-old photographer, and finally made the visit to meet her in person in Australia on this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. However, the two have continued to argue due to Stephanie not being as free-spirited as she portrays herself to be online and constantly being uncomfortable around Erika. Stephanie also didn't like that Erika had hooked up with a few of her friends in the past, and in turn, Erika felt that Stephanie had jealousy and control issues.

Further complicating things is that Stephanie has not come out to her mom about being bisexual. On Sunday's episode, Erika told Stephanie that she didn't want to be kept a secret, especially after she herself recently came out to her parents in front of Stephanie. Stephanie said she felt like Erika was pressuring her, and Erika then revealed that she had actually been in an on-again, off-again relationship with a woman for 10 years who didn't want to come out, which is why she didn't want to go through that again.

Stephanie was stunned by the news, and immediately got upset that Erika didn't tell her about this particular past relationship. She explained that she always felt like she was the one with all the issues in the relationship, while Erika failed to be completely honest with her. Stephanie cried and dramatically threw a bowl on the floor that smashed, leaving their hotel room as she told Erika to "Get the f**k out of here."

When Stephanie eventually returned, she apologized and said she felt all over the place, and Erika agreed and said she shouldn't have to deal with it. Erika then accused Stephanie of never really intending to come out to her mom and of not knowing what she wants.

At this point, Stephanie pulled the plug on the relationship, explaining that the two have a level of misunderstanding that they're both never going to get over. Erika packed up all of her things and went to her parents' house, as Stephanie said she would begin looking for a ride to the airport.

ET spoke with Stephanie in March, and she addressed coming out as bisexual on the show.

"I think people will definitely be skeptical, you know, I'm a social media influencer, I'm a YouTuber, so people already just question, 'OK, well, why is this girl doing this? Is it all just for attention or whatever?'" she acknowledged. "But honestly, this is how I've always been. I've always aired my life out on YouTube. I'm a storyteller and I like being open and honest and vulnerable because I want to make people feel less alone. I want others to feel understood because, for such a long time, I felt really misunderstood."

"I felt like this was a way of doing it that was so gutsy and just so crazy that there would be no possible way for me to go back because I've had one foot out the closet and one foot in the closet for so many years," she added. "I almost came out so many times."

Ultimately, Stephanie said she had no regrets about her journey with Erika, and making history as the first same-sex couple to ever be featured in the franchise.

"I'm really proud and happy that we are going to be the first couple that's unveiling all these issues and showing the world what it's really like," she said.

Watch the video below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

'90 Day Fiancé': Erika Prepares to Come Out as Bisexual to Her Parents (Exclusive)

'90 Day Fiance': Stephanie Confronts Erika's Friend That She's 'Hooked Up' With

'90 Day Fiance': Erika Breaks Down in Tears Over Stephanie's 'Lack of Intimacy' (Exclusive)