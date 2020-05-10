YouTube Star Desi Perkins Expecting First Child: See Her Baby Bump!

Desi Perkins is pregnant!

The beauty vlogger and her husband, Steven Perkins, are expecting their first child together, she announced on Instagram on Sunday. Desi's post, which came on Mother's Day, showed Steven calling out to her in their garden, before Desi turned around to reveal her baby bump.

The couple sweetly cradled Desi's burgeoning belly and shared a kiss before the YouTuber giggled with joy.

"PERKINS PRODUCE! Our best harvest yet," Desi captioned the clip, adding a sobbing and red heart emoji. "Coming October 2020 🤰🏽."

Steven added in his post, "As I type this I am bursting with happiness😭❤️ We are happy to announce a little Perkins 👶 🍼 will be joining the family. Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful wife. ❤️."

The pair's happy news comes hours after Desi posted a video documenting her fertility journey.

"Our journey has been beyond difficult, but it's also been a blessing -- a blessing because we knew that sharing our journey could give anyone here thats struggling with infertility a moment to feel that they're not alone in this," her video description read. "We wanted to provide support and knowledge to whoever needed it. Reading your words through this process have been very endearing, supportive and kind. We could not have asked for better friends."

Desi and Steven married in 2012. In an interview with ET last year, Desi opened up about how family was at the core of everything she did.

"Everything I do is for my family and that’s my happy place," she said. "They’re always at the house with me and I work with my family and it’s just the core of everything. We have such a strong community and a strong bond and we’re all rooting for each other."

The beauty expert also opened up about wanting to give back to her mother, Patty, who made a lot of sacrifices for her and her family.

"My mom immigrated here at a young age and she worked her a** off my whole life to make sure we had what we needed," Desi shared. "She's been working so, so much for as long as I can remember, non-stop, I don't know how she did it."

To thank her mom for everything she has done, Desi was able to provide for her mother's retirement. "It's one of my proudest moments for me and I think it's great to see someone else that came from not a lot and is living their dreams," she said.

