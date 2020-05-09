Soccer Stars Alex Morgan and Servando Carrasco Welcome Their First Child Together

Congratulations are in order for Alex Morgan and Servando Carrasco!

The soccer stars welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Charlie Elena, on May 7. Morgan, 30, introduced her new bundle of joy on her Instagram on Saturday, posting an adorable photo of little Charlie wrapped up in a floral blanket and wearing a matching headband.

"At 1130am on May 7 weighing 8lbs5oz, Charlie Elena Carrasco made her grand entrance into the world," Morgan wrote. "She made us wait longer than expected, but I should have known she would do it her way and her way only. My super moon baby."

The proud dad also posted a close up of his daughter on his Instagram, writing, "Charlie Elena Carrasco, we love you so much baby girl. Alex you’re such a warrior. 5/7/20 - best day of my life."

Morgan and Carrasco, 31, announced that they were expanding their family in October.

"We are already in love and we haven’t even met her yet. Newest member of the Carrasco family, coming soon. ? // @hanaasano," Morgan wrote alongside a slideshow on Instagram.

The couple met at UC Berkeley, where they both played soccer. They tied the knot on New Year's Eve in 2014.

Last year, Morgan helped lead the women's national soccer team to victory, earning their fourth total FIFA Women's World Cup championship. She also took home the 2019 ESPY Award for Best Female Athlete, as well as shared the Best Team trophy with her U.S. women's national teammates.

Morgan and Carrasco join Rupert Grint, Chloe Sevigny and Meek Mill, who also recently welcomed bundles of joys. See who else in the video below.

