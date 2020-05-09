Little Richard Dead at 87: Spike Lee, Viola Davis, Ringo Starr and More Pay Tribute

Little Richard is mourned by family, friends and fans all over the world.

The music legend, known for hits like “Tutti Fruti" and "Good Golly Miss Molly," died on Saturday at the age of 87. While the singer had been out of the spotlight for much of his final years, he left an immense legacy behind. Celebrities, such as Spike Lee, Viola Davis, Mick Jagger and many more, couldn't help but express their condolences and heartbreak after hearing the news of his death.

"The Originator. The innovator. The musician, performer who influenced generations of artists....has left. You were AWESOME #LittleRichard!!! Your talent will reverberate forever. Well done sir. Rest well ❤," the How to Get Away With Murder star wrote on Twitter.

Lee shared a commercial he directed in 1991 that featured Richard and Michael Jordan.

"Rest In Peace To One Of The True Creators Of Rock And Roll. This Is The Commercial I Directed With Little Richard And Michael Jordan, 1991," the filmmaker wrote.

Ringo Starr, who back in the day opened for Richard with The Beatles for multiple shows in Europe, tweeted: "God bless little Richard one of my all-time musical heroes. Peace and love to all his family."

Jerry Lee Lewis also released a statement, writing: "It is with a heavy heart that I ask for prayers for the family of my lifelong friend and fellow Rocker ‘Little Richard.’ He will live on always in my heart with his amazing talent and his friendship! He was one of a kind and I will miss him dearly. God Bless his family and fans. Rest In Peace, my friend. Love Eternally, Jerry Lee Lewis."

See more tributes, below:

With his exuberance, his creativity, and his refusal to be anything other than himself, Little Richard laid the foundation for generations of artists to follow. We are so lucky to have had him. Sending all my love to his family and friends today. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 9, 2020

So sad Little Richard passed away. He married my husband and I. He was really one of the truely great rock and roll singers and one of the rock and roll pioneers. He will be missed💜🙏🏻🌷 — Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) May 9, 2020

I served soul food brunch to Little Richard every Sunday for a year while waitressing at Aunt Kizzy’s Back Porch in LA. I was a college student. He tipped me a crisp $100 bill each week on a $75 breakfast with friends. This was 30 years ago. Helped me so much. God rest his soul. https://t.co/L0vo1tPdBv — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 9, 2020

Little Richard - It Ain't Whatcha Do, 1965.



Oh. James Marshall Hendrix left-handed on guitar.



Put some respeck on the creators. 'Do it well or not at all.' Periodt. pic.twitter.com/IULu6ABfZo — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) May 9, 2020

R.I.P. Rock & Roll Legend Little Richard — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) May 9, 2020

RIP Little Richard. It’s some feat to have made music that still sounds raucous 62 years later. His sound never dated and had an energy rarely equalled. Loved him. https://t.co/fsk3uXhaxF — edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 9, 2020

Lol #littlerichard was a hoot to work with... and as young comic I was thrilled.. when you know the history of what this man did for music.. you try to make your mark in your craft.. rest well Richard... pic.twitter.com/ABdjml6LfN — Loni Love (@LoniLove) May 9, 2020

I met Little Richard when I was 13 or 14 at Aunt Kizzy’s in Marina Del Ray. The advice he gave me is invaluable. He was such a class act and I will never forget the time I sat at his table and he talked to me like I was his little bro. RIP Little Richard — Tevin Campbell (@tevincampbelll) May 9, 2020

Dust To Digital is such a incredible site and curated dedication. Since we are in the era of social distancing please RT this as the ultimate tribute to The Quasar Of Rick and Roll!!! RT RT lets get a million RT on the Incredible Little Richard. My FTP lyric was a 1989 nod to him https://t.co/0ZL7V0z7kc — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) May 9, 2020

