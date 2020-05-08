Shawn Johnson, Karina Smirnoff and More on Celebrating Their First Mother's Day While Quarantined (Exclusive)

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mother's Day is going to look a lot different this year.

Instead of going out for formal brunches, heading to the spa, or spending the day enjoying their favorite public activities, mothers everywhere will be finding ways to commemorate with their kids at home. And let's not forget that for many women across the globe, they will be celebrating their first-ever Mother's Day in quarantine ... a day they'll always remember, especially now!

ET exclusively spoke with a few first-time celebrity moms, who revealed what they are planning to do to still make Sunday feel extra special.

Former Dancing With the Stars pro Karina Smirnoff welcomed her first child, son Theo Gabriel, the week of March 30. While spending her first Mother's Day in quarantine isn't exactly how she always pictured the day to go, she's making the best of it.

"Since it's my very first Mother's Day as a mom, it's very special for me. I would love to spend a day with my little one and maybe enjoy a long-awaited celebratory cocktail by the pool," she joked. "Even though it is an extremely scary time in the world, the quarantine gave me an opportunity to spend all my time with my son, something I wouldn't be able to do if everything was open."

"So, I must admit, I have really found enjoyment and peace being home and catering to the new man in my life," she added.

Krysten Ritter gave birth to a baby boy named Bruce Julian Knight with boyfriend Adam Granofsky last July. She told ET she's "so excited" to celebrate her first Mother’s Day, even if it's at home!

"While I would love to go out for brunch or to the park, I am very grateful that we are able to stay home during this time," the actress shared. "Maybe the boys will let me sleep in!"

Danielle Brooks, who welcomed her first child, daughter Freeya last November, is also looking forward to a relaxing day with loved ones. It's been an exciting year already for the former Orange Is the New Black star, who announced in January that she's engaged to Dennis Gelin.

"I haven't been home to celebrate Mother's Day in a few years, so to be able to spend this Mother's Day with my mother and my daughter is truly special," she gushed. "It's actually been a blessing to be at home and just be her mom. I'm loving every second of it, even the blowouts!"

Instagram

Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson shared similar sentiments, telling ET that she's just excited to continue spending quality time with her husband, Andrew East, and their 6-month-old daughter, Drew, at their home in Nashville, Tennessee.

"It is kind of a bummer, but I can't complain. We've been very lucky! Given what's been going on in the world right now, I think the biggest challenge is just trying to deal with the natural worry that you have as a mom, trying to protect your baby and make sure they stay healthy," the former gymnast explained. "We didn't have anything major planned. I wanted to hang out with my mom and my mother-in-law, and then my grandmas. We do like the generational thing, especially since I get to call myself 'Mom' for the first Mother’s Day."

"But something we have seen with the pandemic that is really cool is, it's like there is hope and light through all of this. Just the effort that people are putting into the community and trying to find the fun replacements for that person-to-person experience," she added. "My mom and I, we literally do this every year for every holiday, my mom started it where she will buy as many cards as she possibly can and hides them all over our house. So, we’re still going to do that, and we have all different digital content we're going to share with each other that we’ve been filming. We’re going to still try to make it a really special day."

Danielle Fishel also gave birth to her first child last July, son Adler, with husband Jensen Karp. "My plans include letting Jensen wake up with Adler in the morning so I can sleep in!" she joked to ET. "Then we'll take Adler swimming because he loves the water. We'll take a family walk with Brunch (our dog!) in the evening, and Jensen and I will have dinner together after Adler goes to bed."

"I definitely didn't envision my first Mother's Day in quarantine and away from my own mother, but I'm looking forward to making breakfast at home and not dealing with crowds and lines and wait times," she continued. "But it'll be just our luck if we spend Mother's Day holed up inside only to be out of quarantine just in time to celebrate Father's Day!"

Here at ET, we want to celebrate all the lovely women who are celebrating their first Mother's Day in quarantine. See below for more adorable social media posts from these first-time mamas!

