Nick Cordero's Wife Pens Heartbreaking Open Letter to Actor as She Waits for Him to Wake Up

Amanda Kloots is missing her husband. Nick Cordero's wife took to Instagram to share an open letter to her husband, who's been battling the coronavirus for weeks.

"Dear Nick, I miss you so much," she wrote alongside a pic of Cordero with their 10-month-old son, Elvis. "Sometimes this whole thing doesn’t even feel real. Sometimes it feels like you are just away doing a job and you’re going to walk through the door at any moment."

"I miss my hubby. I miss holding your hand. I miss your gnocchi dinners. I miss watching tv with you at night and always falling asleep on your lap in five minutes," she continued. "I miss laughing with you. I miss seeing you with Elvis. I can’t wait to have you home. #day37"

Kloots also posted to her Instagram Story, sharing that Cordero was "stable throughout the night."

"No new news, things still looking the same for now," she wrote. "In the ICU no news is good news!"

Cordero is in a medically induced coma after being hospitalized for pneumonia and later testing positive for the coronavirus. He had to have his right leg amputated due to ongoing blood-clotting complications and has undergone a tracheostomy, which is one step toward getting him off a ventilator.

Earlier this week, Kloots revealed that doctors said Cordero is in the "very, very, very early, early, early, early stages of tracking," which means he is showing signs that he could regain consciousness.

"Mother's Day is Sunday, maybe he'll wake up for me and his mom, what a gift," she said tearfully.

