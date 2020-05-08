Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Archie's Birthday Book Was a Gift From Oprah Winfrey
Archie celebrated his first birthday with a special gift from a very famous celeb.
Meghan Markle commemorated her and Prince Harry's son's big day on Wednesday by sharing a video of herself reading the beloved classic Duck! Rabbit! to little Archie. Eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed that the front of the book had a sticker that read, "Archie's Book Club," which is what family friend Oprah Winfrey does with her own book club.
After much speculation, a rep for Winfrey confirmed to ET that the book in the video was sent from the media mogul as a gift when Archie was born.
"Duck! Rabbit!" with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera), read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie! . Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading "Duck! Rabbit" by @akrfoundation, illustrated by @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks). . As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, children’s lives are being turned upside down. By donating to Save with Stories, you can support the most vulnerable families in the UK and around the world by helping to provide early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, essential household items and virus protection. . Please donate today by visiting our website. Link in bio. . Or you can text STORIES to 70008 to give a one-off donation of £5. . Together, we can help families get through this. . You can only donate via text from a UK mobile. You’ll be billed £5 plus standard rate text message. We receive 100% of your donation. By texting STORIES you agree to calls about fundraising appeals, campaigns, events and other ways to support. Include NO PHONE to opt out of calls. Queries? 02070126400. Read our Privacy Policy savethechildren.org.uk/privacy The Save the Children Fund is a charity registered in England and Wales (213890) and Scotland (SC039570) . #SaveWithStoriesUK #SaveWithStories #GrowingThroughThis
Meanwhile, not only did the video mark Archie's first birthday, but the family also shared the precious clip to help with Save the Children's Save With Stories campaign, in which celebrities read children's books and urge viewers to donate to the organization.
Meghan's video is "helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal," according to the Instagram account.
It was a big day for Archie, as Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II all posted tributes to the little cutie to their pages.
See more of the tiny tot and his birthday celebrations in the video below.
