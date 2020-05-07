Charlize Theron Is an Immortal Assassin in First Look at Netflix's 'The Old Guard'

Netflix's upcoming actioner, The Old Guard, stars Kiki Layne as an unkillable soldier in a covert group of mercenaries and Charlize Theron as herself.

Theron actually plays Andy -- aka Andromache of Scythia -- but we don't imagine "mysterious, ageless badass warrior" is a stretch. Her character is the leader of the vigilante group, who have been tasked for centuries with protecting the mortal world. Until now, when a mission exposes their abilities to the world and puts them all at risk.

Check out this first look, which shows Theron, Layne and fellow immortals played by Matthias Schoenaerts, Luca Marinelli and Aladdin's Marwan Kenzari:

The Old Guard is based on Greg Rucka's graphic novels of the same name and hails from Love & Basketball director Gina Prince-Bythewood.

Amid theater closures due to the ongoing pandemic, The Old Guard faces its own real-world mission: saving summer movie season. The popcorn flick hits Netflix on July 10.

