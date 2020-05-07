'90 Day Fiancé': Avery Meets Ash's Ex-Wife and It Spells Trouble for His Move to America (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 4 star Avery is continuing to discover more troubling aspects about her relationship with Ash.

This season of the hit TLC show has followed 32-year-old Avery coming all the way to Australia to finally meet 38-year-old Ash in person after only communicating online. While the two are definitely physically attracted to one another, Avery has been bothered by a few major things, one being Ash -- who works as a relationship coach -- brushing her off every time she attempts to discuss serious issues with him. One such issue is how Ash plans to move to the United States with his young son, Taj, given that Taj's mother still lives in Australia.

In this exclusive clip from Sunday's brand new episode, Avery finally meets Ash's ex-wife, Sian, after she's asked Ash multiple times to introduce them. The women bluntly discuss the possibility of Taj moving to the United States.

"Ash has done this multiple times in the relationship, holding things back and not telling me the full situation," Avery tells TLC cameras. "It's a huge example of why I'm concerned about what could happen if he comes to America with his son."

Meanwhile, Sian tells Avery that Ash did bring up the possibility of moving Taj to America with him, and she's still digesting it. Clearly, Sian is not all for it, noting that she's "deeply upset" about it.

"Taj is my world," she explains to Avery, who herself is a mother to two young daughters from a previous relationship. "I can't even fathom being in a different country. I just can't."

Last week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days featured a huge fight between Avery and Ash, after she told him she was bothered by the disastrous seminar he put on for single women, which she thought was sexist. Ash, who acknowledged the seminar wasn't his finest moment, said he felt attacked by Avery and felt brokenhearted because she didn't have his back when he needed it the most. He later called her "heartless" to her face and packed up his things to leave the Airbnb they were staying at together.

For Avery's part, she noted that Ash reacted badly every time she tried to bring up serious issues with him and said he was now acting "emotionally irrational." A stunned Avery shared that she had never seen this side of him before, and was considering whether or not she wanted to continue their relationship.

ET spoke to Avery in March, when she addressed her trust issues with Ash, and also his advantage as a relationship coach -- specifically, him always knowing the right thing to say to her.

"Like, relationships are not this perfect, and there's something not right here," she said about her doubts. "And you know, that's where I would just get into my head, but then I really started thinking, in my own mind, that I really want to have a relationship like this, where somebody has a growth mindset and really wants to take situations and spin it around, like, 'How are we going to get through this together?' and things like that. So, I just think he has an advantage of being able to understand those things, and so that really actually helped me be able to see how to present myself to problems in the relationship as well."

"I think he definitely can have an advantage and it does play on my mind sometimes, but it's one of those things that you know, I don't know, it's a hard situation," she continued. "He is so perfect, he has all the right things to say. That's where it was kind of, 'Is this real? Can I really trust this situation?'"

