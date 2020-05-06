Zach Braff and Donald Faison Pay Tribute to Late 'Scrubs' Co-Star Sam Lloyd

Sam Lloyd, best known for his role as downtrodden lawyer Ted Buckley on Scrubs, died last week at age 56, as a result of complications from lung cancer.

His co-stars and Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence paid tribute to the actor and musician on social media in the days following his death, and on Tuesday, Zach Braff and Donald Faison took a moment on the latest episode of their podcast, Fake Doctors, Real Friends, to remember their friend as a gifted performer and multitalented family man.

"Sam Lloyd, who plays Ted the lawyer on our show, has passed away,” Faison said at the top of the show. "For me, this is really heartbreaking. Sam was a very, very amazing person. He was a part of a band called The Blanks, and I remember realizing that Sam wasn’t just a really funny actor. He was a really talented singer. He was a very good basketball player. He was also a good friend."

Faison noted that he was so impressed by Lloyd's basketball skills, he would frequently try to recruit him to play in his weekly celeb league.

"I would try to recruit Sam every Sunday to play for my team, but he would say, 'No, because the Patriots are playing, and I can’t miss the Patriots,'" he recalled. "I always thought he could be such a secret weapon, because no one would have expected that Sam Lloyd could play basketball that well. He was an assassin on the court. A killer on the court."

"He was the nicest man I think I have ever met," Braff agreed. "He was so sweet and kind, and he just loved to laugh. He would come on, and he would play that super nerdy lawyer character, but we would all just crack up so hard with Sam."

Braff also noted that, like his Scrubs character, Lloyd found love later in life. He and his wife, Vanessa, celebrated their son, Weston's, first birthday earlier this year.

"We love him, and we know the fans do, as well," Braff added, sharing that a GoFundMe page has been set up to help care for the late performer's family following his death.

Vanessa released a statement to ET last week, expressing how "devastated" she and her family are.

"It doesn't feel real. It never will. It just feels like he will walk through the door," the statement read. "The overwhelming outpouring of love and sharing your stories about working with or knowing Sam keeps his memory alive and our hearts strong."

"Sam loved his work," she added. "I want to continue his legacy, and hope to share some of the beautiful songs he was working on for his musical and our son, Weston."

