Nick Cordero's Wife Is Hoping He Wakes Up on Mother's Day After Speaking With Doctors

Amanda Kloots has one wish this Mother's Day. She wants her husband, Nick Cordero, to wake up.

Cordero, a Broadway actor, has been in a medically induced coma as a result of contracting the coronavirus, but Kloots is optimistic that he could soon wake up. Taking to Instagram Live on Wednesday afternoon, the dancer and trainer said that one of his doctors told her that her husband is in the "very, very, very early, early, early, early stages of tracking," which means he is showing signs that he could regain consciousness.

Kloots shared through tears that until now he's "opened his eyes but nothing has been behind it," but today he was seen making "super, super small movements" and doctors are saying this is a good sign.

"Mother's Day is Sunday, maybe he'll wake up for me and his mom, what a gift," she said tearfully.

The good news comes a day after Kloots admitted that she was having trouble remaining optimistic after Cordero "had a little bit of a rocky night."

"I've had a little bit of a frustrating day, I'm going to be honest," confessed Kloots, who has a 10-month-old son, Elvis, with Cordero. "I'm just a little frustrated and sad."

Kloots is finding comfort in her husband's fans and her family. On Wednesday, she shared on Instagram that her brother and sister had come out to support her.

"My rocks. I’m so lucky to have my sister and brother with me through this. They have kept me sane, happy, hugged, fed and loved. We say goodbye to Uncle Todd today," she captioned a photo of her siblings and Elvis. "Todd came to my rescue very early on and hasn’t stopped being the ultimate brother to me and Uncle to Elvis. I’ll never be able to say thank you enough for his selflessness during this time. We always joke in our family that Todd is the 'Golden Child' and I 100% agree 💛."

It's been a rough couple of months for Kloots, who, in addition to waiting on her husband to wake up, had to make the tough decision to have his leg amputated in order to save his life.

Here's more on Cordero's health struggle and the woman by his side.

