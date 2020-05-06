Meghan Markle Tries to Hold a Squirming Archie in Extremely Rare Birthday Storytime Video
Oh my goodness! Baby Archie is already a year old. The son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle turned one on Wednesday and to celebrate, his mom read him a special story for charity. In a rare clip, which was posted to Save the Children's Instagram account, the Duchess of Sussex reads her squirming son the beloved classic Duck! Rabbit!
Wearing a denim shirt and white shorts, Meghan looks very casual with her hair pulled back in a bun as she holds her wriggling little boy, who's sporting a white onesie, on her lap. As she calls her little guy "Arch," a man can be heard chuckling and cheering them along in the background, and we can only assume it's Archie's proud dad, Prince Harry.
At one point, Archie reaches down from his mom's lap to pick up a second book and Meghan expertly tells him, "Let's finish this book first, then we'll have that book."
Archie babbles away, dropping one book and fussing to turn the page like a typical toddler.
Not only does the video mark Archie's first birthday, but the family also shared the precious clip to help with Save the Children's "Save With Stories" campaign, in which celebrities read children's books and urge viewers to donate to the organization.
Meghan's video is "helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal," according to the Instagram account.
Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, recently stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family, and retired their Sussex Royal Instagram account. That didn't stop Harry's family from celebrating Archie's birthday with sweet messages on social media. Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II all posted tributes to the little cutie to their pages.
The Sussexes are currently quarantined in their new Los Angeles residence amid the coronavirus outbreak. For more, watch the clip below:
