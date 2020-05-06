Judi Dench Seemingly Hated How She Looks in 'Cats'

Jellicles can and jellicles do sometimes regret being in Cats, it seems.

Dame Judi Dench, who so memorably portrayed Old Deuteronomy in Tom Hopper's must-see (to believe) big screen adaptation, opened about one aspect of the film she was apparently "far from pleased" about.

"The cloak I was made to wear, like five foxes f**king on my back!" she lamented to British Vogue. While Dench assumed Deuteronomy would appear elegant upon completion of her digital fur technology, she felt that she was ultimately depicted as "a battered, mangy old cat."

"A great big orange bruiser. What's that about?" Dench exclaimed.

Nick Knight / British Vogue

The dame, who happens to be the publication's oldest cover star in one hundred years, thank you very much, says she still hasn't actually seen Cats. And she doesn't seem to have any plans to, even while stuck inside during quarantine. (Perhaps she's too busy making TikToks?)

"I am sure I feel like everyone else, such unprecedented times are quite hard to comprehend," Dench explained. “What is a good thing is that it has made people aware of the predicament of others who are completely alone. If a great deal of kindness comes out of this, then that will be a plus."

RELATED CONTENT:

Hugh Jackman Reveals He Turned Down a Role in 'Cats'

A Stoned Seth Rogen Watches 'Cats' for the First Time and Live Tweets the Experience

Judi Dench's Grandson Got Her to Do a TikTok Dance Challenge and We're Forever Grateful