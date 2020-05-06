John Cena, Drew Brees and More Sports Stars Team Up to Honor Healthcare Workers on National Nurses Day
Sports stars across the country are celebrating the healthcare heroes who are working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In honor of National Nurses Day, John Cena teamed up with Drew Brees, Breanna Stewart, Wayne Gretzky, DeAndre Hopkins and more stars from the world of sports to film a heartwarming video for The Real Heroes Project. Fourteen professional sports leagues helped announced the new initiative on Wednesday, created to recognize and celebrate our nation's healthcare professionals.
"Join the world of sports this Wednesday on National Nurses Day, as we honor the frontline healthcare heroes who inspire us," Cena explained via Twitter. "Create your own 'jersey' in their honor and tag your post with #TheRealHeroes to help cheer your hero on!"
Throughout the video, set to Beyonce's "Halo," each athlete places tape over the moniker on their jersey and writes over it the name of a nurse, doctor or essential worker who they'd like to personally thank for helping their community amid the global coronavirus crisis.
"The world of sports thanks you for reminding us what it means to be great," text at the end of the video states. "Thank a hero of your own. #TheRealHeroes."
Shortly after the video went live, other sports stars and fans joined in, posting pics and heartfelt messages on social media. See their sweet posts below:
Join me and the world of sports this Wednesday, National Nurses Day, as we honor the frontline healthcare heroes who inspire us.— Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) May 4, 2020
Make a jersey in their honor. Tag it with #TheRealHeroes
Let them feel the love! pic.twitter.com/uIh7TrtsL4
Today is National Nurse Day, we’ve made these jerseys in honour of our frontline healthcare heroes! Let’s see your jersey #TheRealHeroes #NationalNurseDay #WeThankYou pic.twitter.com/eh6KAWHAs4— Doug Gilmour (@DougGilmour93) May 6, 2020
To my hero, my sister-in-law, Maureen. Thank you for all you’re doing to protect us on the frontline. #TheRealHeroes pic.twitter.com/ehaJxu4UeT— Craig Janney (@CraigJanney1) May 6, 2020
Join me and the world of sports for #NationalNursesDay as we honor frontline healthcare heroes who inspire us! Proud to put a real hero’s name on my back, Alison O’Malley, RN. @UPMC Passavant-McCandless #TheRealHeroes @penguins pic.twitter.com/UjqsN4yZez— Tyler Kennedy (@Kennedy4848) May 6, 2020
I’m proud to dedicate my jersey to @DeeyaDaswani. Day in and day out, she’s been on the frontlines fighting to keep us safe. On behalf of the @nfl, @saints , and all our fans, thank you for your hard work and selflessness. #TheRealHeroes pic.twitter.com/T7xymeLeHu— Shy Tuttle (@KingTut_90) May 6, 2020
Happy National Nurses Day to my favorite one out there, thank you mom for being an inspiration for me with all you! I love you so much and thank you for your sacrifices during these crazy times. Ik we don’t have our names on our jerseys now we have one. #TheRealHeroes pic.twitter.com/Mj7MAZhiz4— Anthony Miale (@antman_1011) May 6, 2020
Honoring all of our frontline healthcare workers keeping us safe. Thank you to everyone taking care of the ones we love. #TheRealHeroes pic.twitter.com/XiAz2ypnCn— gabe kapler (@gabekapler) May 6, 2020
Today, on National Nurses Day, we honor those healthcare workers who inspire us. Thank you #nikkistolarick. We love you.#phillies #mlb #TheRealHeroes pic.twitter.com/Vat2cJz0bt— Larry Bowa (@LarryBowa10) May 6, 2020
Forever thankful for #TheRealHeroes in my life: my cousin Caroline, a nurse in IL, and my friend Megan, a CPA in OH! Both are not just incredible friends but incredibly courageous and compassionate people too.— Anne Tokarski (@annetokarski) May 6, 2020
Thank you to all the frontline workers for keeping us safe. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vAVX4Wb6ue
Our family is honouring the frontline curling healthcare heroes who inspire us on National Nurse Day by sporting our jersey! #TheRealHeroes ! @carebear_99 @teamscheidegger @KEinarson @CurlingCanada @CBernardCurler @TeamHoman @EinarsonTeam @Curling_Alberta @AlbertaLax pic.twitter.com/rc1hbPQ3gw— Heather Nedohin (@hnedohin) May 6, 2020
I dedicate this jersey Tori MacDonnell, a nurse at Grey Bruce Health Services.— Jessica Corbett (@jcorb_) May 6, 2020
I’ve been friends with Tor for a long time & I couldn’t pick a person that embodies what it means to be a nurse more than her.
She’s kind, selfless, loving and dedicated to her job.#TheRealHeroes pic.twitter.com/soS8vnM0Zs
View this post on Instagram
To each and everyone of our nurses THANK YOU!! Join the world of sports today May 6th on National Nurses Day as we honor and appreciate the frontline healthcare heroes, Who risk their lives daily and inspire us. Create your own jersey in their honor and tag your post with #therealheroes #nationalnursesday #thankyou #frontlineheroes @kellzc03 @calefamily
In more Good News, Cena made a surprise visit over the weekend to 7-year-old David Castle from Odessa, Florida, who is battling stage 4 cancer.
The WWE star went to Castle's home wearing gloves and a mask to meet with the boy and his family, thanks to an arrangement through Pasco County Fire Rescue, WFLA reports.
The outlet also states that Cena brought plenty of gifts for Castle, including a pair of WWE championship belts, a hat, armbands, autographed shirts and a bobblehead.
For more stories that are bringing us joy amid quarantine, check out ET's Good News section here.
