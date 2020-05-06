John Cena, Drew Brees and More Sports Stars Team Up to Honor Healthcare Workers on National Nurses Day

Sports stars across the country are celebrating the healthcare heroes who are working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In honor of National Nurses Day, John Cena teamed up with Drew Brees, Breanna Stewart, Wayne Gretzky, DeAndre Hopkins and more stars from the world of sports to film a heartwarming video for The Real Heroes Project. Fourteen professional sports leagues helped announced the new initiative on Wednesday, created to recognize and celebrate our nation's healthcare professionals.

"Join the world of sports this Wednesday on National Nurses Day, as we honor the frontline healthcare heroes who inspire us," Cena explained via Twitter. "Create your own 'jersey' in their honor and tag your post with #TheRealHeroes to help cheer your hero on!"

Join the world of sports this Wednesday on National Nurses Day, as we honor the frontline healthcare heroes who inspire us. Create your own “jersey” in their honor and tag your post with #TheRealHeroes to help cheer your hero on! pic.twitter.com/7Nr7qpwV19 — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 4, 2020

Throughout the video, set to Beyonce's "Halo," each athlete places tape over the moniker on their jersey and writes over it the name of a nurse, doctor or essential worker who they'd like to personally thank for helping their community amid the global coronavirus crisis.

"The world of sports thanks you for reminding us what it means to be great," text at the end of the video states. "Thank a hero of your own. #TheRealHeroes."

Shortly after the video went live, other sports stars and fans joined in, posting pics and heartfelt messages on social media. See their sweet posts below:

Join me and the world of sports this Wednesday, National Nurses Day, as we honor the frontline healthcare heroes who inspire us.



Make a jersey in their honor. Tag it with #TheRealHeroes



Let them feel the love! pic.twitter.com/uIh7TrtsL4 — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) May 4, 2020

Today is National Nurse Day, we’ve made these jerseys in honour of our frontline healthcare heroes! Let’s see your jersey #TheRealHeroes #NationalNurseDay #WeThankYou pic.twitter.com/eh6KAWHAs4 — Doug Gilmour (@DougGilmour93) May 6, 2020

To my hero, my sister-in-law, Maureen. Thank you for all you’re doing to protect us on the frontline. #TheRealHeroes pic.twitter.com/ehaJxu4UeT — Craig Janney (@CraigJanney1) May 6, 2020

Join me and the world of sports for #NationalNursesDay as we honor frontline healthcare heroes who inspire us! Proud to put a real hero’s name on my back, Alison O’Malley, RN. @UPMC Passavant-McCandless #TheRealHeroes @penguins pic.twitter.com/UjqsN4yZez — Tyler Kennedy (@Kennedy4848) May 6, 2020

I’m proud to dedicate my jersey to @DeeyaDaswani. Day in and day out, she’s been on the frontlines fighting to keep us safe. On behalf of the @nfl, @saints , and all our fans, thank you for your hard work and selflessness. #TheRealHeroes pic.twitter.com/T7xymeLeHu — Shy Tuttle (@KingTut_90) May 6, 2020

Happy National Nurses Day to my favorite one out there, thank you mom for being an inspiration for me with all you! I love you so much and thank you for your sacrifices during these crazy times. Ik we don’t have our names on our jerseys now we have one. #TheRealHeroes pic.twitter.com/Mj7MAZhiz4 — Anthony Miale (@antman_1011) May 6, 2020

Honoring all of our frontline healthcare workers keeping us safe. Thank you to everyone taking care of the ones we love. #TheRealHeroes pic.twitter.com/XiAz2ypnCn — gabe kapler (@gabekapler) May 6, 2020

Forever thankful for #TheRealHeroes in my life: my cousin Caroline, a nurse in IL, and my friend Megan, a CPA in OH! Both are not just incredible friends but incredibly courageous and compassionate people too.



Thank you to all the frontline workers for keeping us safe. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vAVX4Wb6ue — Anne Tokarski (@annetokarski) May 6, 2020

I dedicate this jersey Tori MacDonnell, a nurse at Grey Bruce Health Services.



I’ve been friends with Tor for a long time & I couldn’t pick a person that embodies what it means to be a nurse more than her.

She’s kind, selfless, loving and dedicated to her job.#TheRealHeroes pic.twitter.com/soS8vnM0Zs — Jessica Corbett (@jcorb_) May 6, 2020

In more Good News, Cena made a surprise visit over the weekend to 7-year-old David Castle from Odessa, Florida, who is battling stage 4 cancer.

The WWE star went to Castle's home wearing gloves and a mask to meet with the boy and his family, thanks to an arrangement through Pasco County Fire Rescue, WFLA reports.

The outlet also states that Cena brought plenty of gifts for Castle, including a pair of WWE championship belts, a hat, armbands, autographed shirts and a bobblehead.

For more stories that are bringing us joy amid quarantine, check out ET's Good News section here.

