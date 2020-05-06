David Dobrik on Whether He's Actually Dating Madison Beer (Exclusive)

David Dobrik is setting the record straight about what's going on between him and Madison Beer.

In an interview with ET's Katie Krause on Tuesday, the YouTube star opened up about rumors he and Beer are dating (which he fueled on TikTok earlier this week).

"Maybe we are!" he teased. "I'm just kidding, we're not."

On a recent episode of his podcast, VIEWS With David Dobrik and Jason Nash, Dobrik joked he had been in love with Beer for "five months." His TikTok on Sunday also poked fun at his and Beer's flirtatious relationship, showing him asking her if she wants to date.

Fans freaked out over the video, but Dobrik assured ET he and Beer were just kidding. "No... I'm definitely not dating. No, no, no, no," he said.

"I can't choose between Natalie and Madison," Dobrik quipped. "It's too tough."

Natalie, of course, is Dobrik's longtime friend and assistant, Natalie Noel. The pair have been the subject of dating rumors for years -- and Dobrik joked about "hooking up" with her in quarantine at the top of his April 24 YouTube video, "WE CANT BELIEVE THIS HAPPENED!!"

"We are not hooking up," Dobrik told ET, flipping the camera to reveal Noel, who offered an "absolutely not!"

"I think it should obvious at this point that there's never gonna be a time that Natalie and I hook up. Even if this pandemic lasted 25 years and we were stuck inside. It's never going to happen," Dobrik explained.

The 23-year-old is currently quarantined with Noel, while his other assistant, Taylor Hudson, "comes by." His friend Ilya Fedorovich also just moved in full-time about a week ago to help the team with work, and recently "confessed his love" to Noel, Dobrik joked.

"I feel like everybody around me really, really likes Natalie and they all have crushes on Natalie. It's a really bizarre thing. And maybe I know her too well. Maybe that's why I'm like, 'Are you guys crazy?'" he said, adding that Fedorovich has pushed his feelings for Noel "out the window."

"He's coming to help us with work and one thing that's more important to him in everything is a business," Dobrik explained. "So I think he has put all his feelings to the side."

Work these days consists of helping others. "WE CANT BELIEVE THIS HAPPENED!!" saw Dobrik and his team visit about 100 fans in California who had written in about needing help amid the coronavirus pandemic. With the help of EA, Dobrik delivered things like X-Boxes, PS4s and money attached to frisbees. A lucky 19 people were also gifted with checks for $10,000 each.

Two-hundred and fifty thousand people had reached out to Dobrik asking for help. "[If] someone needed some cheering up, we'd give them like, an iPad or an X-Box. Or if somebody needed help with their mortgage, we'd give them a check for $10,000," he explained.

"Everybody's story was so different but it was also similar because of everybody losing their jobs because of the pandemic. They were all individually really interesting and kind of sad," Dobrik said. "It sucks because 250,000 people reached out right? And it's crazy that we only visited like, 100 or 120."

"But the best part of that is that people who wrote from outside of California, I have their numbers now. So once I'm allowed travel... I'll be able to access those when I visit the different states," he added.

See more on Dobrik in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ellen DeGeneres, John Cena, David Dobrik and More Stars Join Nickelodeon's Coronavirus Town Hall

David Dobrik and the Vlog Squad Celebrate Ensemble Cast Win at 2019 Streamy Awards (Exclusive)

Liza Koshy on David Dobrik & Lilly Singh Making the Jump from YouTube to TV (Exclusive)