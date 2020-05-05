Selena Gomez to Star in HBO Max Cooking Series Inspired by Social Distancing

With the coronavirus outbreak forcing people around the country to shelter in place or practice social distancing, many have learned more about their own kitchens and explored new recipes. The same goes for Selena Gomez, who is set to star in and produce an unscripted HBO Max original cooking series inspired by her time at home.

While the performer is known for her many skills, it remains to be seen if cooking is one of them. “I’ve always been very vocal about my love of food. I think I’ve been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what would I do and I’ve answered that it would be fun to be a chef,” Gomez said in a statement. “I definitely don’t have the formal training though! Like many of us while being home I find myself cooking more and experimenting in the kitchen.”

According to the streaming platform, which launches on May 27, during each episode of “this unapologetically authentic cookalong,” Gomez will be joined remotely by a different professional chef as they tackle various cuisines while also sharing tips and tricks to mastering the kitchen in hopes of embracing the joys of cooking. The show will also spotlight a different food-related charity during its 10-episode run.

Although no formal release date has been announced, the new cooking series is slated to debut this summer alongside other Max originals, including a new Anna Kendrick romantic comedy series Love Life, a new slate of Looney Tunes and the unscripted ballroom competition Legendary.

Meanwhile, Gomez isn’t the only celebrity to take advantage of their newfound time at home -- or in the kitchen. Amy Schumer is set to star in an all-new Food Network series, Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, alongside her husband and James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Fischer.

