How Zoe Bell Staged an Epic Virtual Fight With Cameron Diaz, Scarlett Johansson & More

What does New Zealand stuntwoman, Zoe Bell, do when she’s bored in quarantine?

Stage a virtual fight with fellow kickass women including Cameron Diaz, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson and Halle Berry!

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood stunt coordinator released her most epic project yet on Friday and the star-studded clip has quickly gone viral.

The must-see video starts with Bell, 41, lounging at home with a book while exclaiming, “I’m so bored! I just want to play with my friends." Getting off the couch, she mischievously giggles and declares, “I can play with my friends!” before directing a giant kick to the camera.

The kicks lands, virtually, on fellow Kiwi legend, Lucy Lawless. “What the heck, Zozo?” the Xena: Warrior Princess star responds, before hitting back at the lens.

Punches and kicks continue before things get serious with flames, swimming pools and even a salute to the current quarantine trend of puzzles.

The piece is sound-tracked by KT Tunstall’s 2016 “The Healer” and the Scottish singer hilariously appears at the end of the video, sitting on a toilet with a guitar and asking if she missed the fun.

Other highlights include Diaz getting whacked while unloading grocery bags from her trunk (seeking revenge by hurling one of the bags at the lens) and Johansson hurling a heavy piece of gym equipment at Dayna Grant -- another New Zealand stuntwoman who filmed her segment surrounded by the hordes of sheep the country is known for.

Grant then virtually punches Robbie in the face, with the Australian actress fiercely retaliating with a baseball bat.

Others in the video include Tara Macken, Drew Barrymore, Juliette Lewis, Tamiko Brownlee, Rosario Dawson, Amy Johnson, Kim Murphy, Daniela Ruah, Michaela McAllister, Kaitlin Olson, Lauren Mary Kim, Florence Pugh, Julia Butters, Angela Meryl, Sarah Irwin, Daryl Hannah, Sophia Di Martino, Tracie Thoms, Shauna Duggins, Zoe Saldana, Ming Qiu, Renee Goldsberry, Rosie Perez, Lilly Aspell, Thandie Newton, Mel Stubbs, Jessie Graff, Monique Ganderton, Halle Berry, Heidi Moneymaker and Renae Moneymaker.

So, how did Bell recruit so many of Hollywood’s hottest stars for the project?

“The easy answer is I didn’t really,” Bell tells ET. “I am responsible for seven of the 19 actors. All of these stuntwomen have incredible careers that span many years movie and actors. The response from the women in my original reach out was so excited and so positive, I think the joy just kind of spread!”

“Heidi reached out to Scarlett and Halle, Renae reached out to Florence, Tara reached out to Thandie and Rosie,” Bell continued. “Jessie Graff suggested Lilly, Mo reached out to Sophia, and Kim reached out to Kaitlin, Dani and Cameron. Then Cameron reached out to Zoe and Drew. The joy spread -- like a good virus!”



Bell said that after dreaming up the idea and sending out an email to her pals, she received her first fight clip the next day and completed the video within a week.

When it came to one of the most important parts of the project -- seamlessly editing all the clips together -- Bell’s partner, Jacob Horn (a filmmaker who also worked on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) helped out.

“I am so impressed by and grateful to all the ladies for their enthusiasm, professionalism, spirit of silliness and generosity,” says Bell, who got her Hollywood breakthrough stunt-doubling for Uma Thurman in Kill Bill and has continued to work with director, Quentin Tarantino, as well as dabbling in acting, producing and directing. “I get a bit emotional!”



See more on what celebrities have been busy creating during quarantine below.

