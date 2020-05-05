Daniel Radcliffe Wants to Read 'Harry Potter' to You

And now, Harry Potter as read by Harry Potter.

Daniel Radcliffe himself -- in what will surely be the closest he gets to reprising his role as The Boy Who Lived anytime soon -- is here to read to you the first chapter of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. (That's Sorcerer's Stone, for those who studied at Ilvermorny).

Will it be strange hearing Radcliffe do so in the third person? We'll find out.

The read-along is part of Harry Potter at Home, the recently launched and J.K. Rowling-approved hub for parents, teachers and carers -- as well as any other interested wizards -- full of enough virtual activities to cast a banishing spell on boredom.

A new chapter will be released each week, with future selections read by Fantastic Beasts stars Eddie Redmayne and Claudia Kim and The Cursed Child's Noma Dumezweni, plus David Beckham, Dakota Fanning and Stephen Fry.

Apparate on over to the Wizarding World website to watch Radcliffe's reading, or you can listen to the audio on Spotify.

