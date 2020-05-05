Country Star Dwight Yoakam Weds Emily Joyce in Socially-Distanced Ceremony

Dwight Yoakam and longtime partner Emily Joyce are married!

It was announced Monday that the couple tied the knot back in March, while making sure to take safety precautions amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The country singer's team announced the news of their nuptials on Instagram, and the post explained how the couple's intimate ceremony in Santa Monica, California -- which came shortly before the state began lockdowns -- made sure to adhere to the advised social distancing suggestions while still celebrating love.

"Dwight Yoakam and Emily Joyce were married in March just prior to the quarantine in a private ceremony at St Monica Catholic Church," the post shared, alongside a pair of snapshots of the newlyweds on their big day. "At a time when there is so much uncertainty in the world, there are still happy moments."

"In the face of shutdowns and social-distancing requirements, love prevailed, and the less than ten attendees were seated at least six feet from one another," the post explained. "The happy couple have been engaged for several years and have been dating since 2010."

The message explained that the "belated announcement" of their union was "withheld out of respect to so many people affected by and on the front lines of this pandemic."

Congrats to the happy couple!

