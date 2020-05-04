Katy Perry on If She'll Have a Baby Shower Amid Pregnancy in Quarantine

Katy Perry is trying to stay positive and appreciative while on her pregnancy journey amid a global pandemic.

The singer and American Idol judge joined fans once again for another Facebook Live chat, and answered questions about both the show and her personal life.

One question submitted was by a viewer who asked how she stays optimistic while dealing with being pregnant during such a frightening time. The viewer also said she was supposed to get married in June, and has been struggling to stay positive.

"It's OK to feel all the feelings," Perry shared, adding that she can sympathize and relate as she's "had to reschedule many plans," amid the outbreak.

Perry -- who first revealed in early March that she and fiance Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child -- said that the turn of events has thrown all her preconceived notions out the window.

"I know not everyone does a babymoon or a baby shower, but I'm not sure I'm gonna be able to do any of that," Perry said. "I'm just taking it one day at a time. But I'll be grateful. I mean, I'm grateful now, but there's a lot going on."

Like so many people in the world, Perry and Bloom had originally planned on getting married in Japan later this year, but have since postponed their wedding to 2021.

However, being grateful is something that Perry said she's made sure to remember throughout the pandemic and quarantine mandates.

"Some days, you know, you lose perspective. Like, I was showering, and I was like, 'Gotta be grateful, gotta be grateful, no matter what you're going through you gotta be grateful," Perry said. "I know that there's probably a lot of people going through a lot of intense things right now."

#AmericanIdol Posted by Katy Perry on Sunday, May 3, 2020

Later in the Facebook Live video, Perry shared her favorite musical artist to listen to when she's having a hard time looking on the bright side.

"When I'm really depressed, I put on Bob Marley, because it's just such a cool vibe and so effortlessly positive," Perry said. "So I just turn it up super loud in the house and for some reason that makes me feel good."

Recently, the 35-year-old singer and her fellow American Idol judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, joined ET's Rachel Smith via video chat, and the mom-to-be opened up about the "necessary balance" she's found during these challenging times.

"It's actually good for me to prep this kind of mindset, because even after quarantine is done and everyone goes out and celebrates, I'll be probably still at home," Perry explained adding with a laugh. "The crazy thing is everyone's drinking during quarantine, and I'm, like, not. Like, help me!"

Check out the video below to hear more.

