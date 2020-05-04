Andy Cohen on Seeing Anderson Cooper 'Light Up and Open Up' Since Welcoming Son Wyatt

Andy Cohen is dishing on his close friend, Anderson Cooper’s, new baby boy, Wyatt Morgan Cooper.

Cooper welcomed the newborn, his first child, on April 27 via surrogacy. During Radio Andy on Monday, Cohen shared how much he was enjoying seeing the new dad “light up” and was looking forward to the newborn growing up with his own son, 1-year-old Benjamin.

“We’ve been talking about this for a long time and I have been really enjoying Anderson coming over,” Cohen said. “His visits with Ben have taken on a special significance since we both knew for a while that Anderson was planning on doing this himself. So, I’m excited for the two of our sons to grow up together and be friends and get to know each other.”

“It’s a great age difference for them to be pals -- only one year,” Cohen continued. “And, it was fun over this past year for Anderson to come over and for me to watch him with Ben and know that this would be his thing. He was obviously paying attention to a lot and it’s just great.”

Cohen added that Cooper’s “brilliant” baby announcement left him in a “puddle of tears” and reflected the long road which many gay men face to parenthood.

“What I’ve said and he said is it’s not easy and you have to jump through a lot of hoops to have a baby as a gay man,” Cohen said. “He went through a lot and I’m just so happy his son is so beautiful and happy and healthy, and I already see Anderson light up and open up in new ways. Like all homes that welcome a baby, his home is now full of the music of new life and family.”

Cohen, 51, also commended his listeners for figuring out that after he mentioned his nanny was leaving to go and work for a friend, that the friend in question was Cooper, 52.

“The moment Anderson announced it, I got a bunch of DMs from eagle-eared Radio Andy listeners saying, ‘Wait, is that where your nanny went?’ Yes, that’s where my nanny went!” Cohen said.

“We had long planned this transition, but I certainly didn’t expect it to happen during a quarantine,” he added. “So, we had to handle this hand-off from one home to the next very carefully. She is now with Anderson and I know she’s going to get Wyatt on a great sleep schedule just like she got Ben. I’m so happy for Anderson.”

CNN anchor Cooper shared his joyous news on air on Thursday, then posted a sweet image of him and Wyatt on Instagram. In the heartwarming caption, he explained the significance of the wee boy’s name.

"He is named after my father, who died when I was ten,” Cooper wrote. “I hope I can be as good a dad as he was. My son's middle name is Morgan. It's a family name on my mom's side. I know my mom and dad liked the name Morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He was 7.2 lbs at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy."

On Monday, Cooper shared that he told his late mom, Gloria Vanderbilt, about his baby plans before her June 2019 death.

Vanderbilt told ET in 2016 that she "of course" wanted grandchildren and hoped she would be around if and when it happened.

"I just hope I'm still alive," she said at the time.

"Thanks for bringing this up. This is an ongoing issue," Cooper added. "Doesn't every mother want their kid to have [a kid]? Yes. I've heard this many times, believe me.The clock is ticking."

As he adjusts to fatherhood, a source tells ET that reports of Cooper reconciling with his ex-boyfriend, Benjamin Maisani, are not true.

See more on Cooper and Cohen below.

