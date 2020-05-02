Drake Shares Why He Decided to Post Photos of His Son Adonis

Drake couldn't have been happier to share photos of his son, Adonis, with his fans.

The 33-year-old rapper got candid about fatherhood during Friday's episode of Lil Wayne's Young Money Radioon Apple Music. In March, Drake posted photos of his 2-year-old son for the first time ever

"I posted those pictures [and] it was great for me," the "Toosie Slide" rapper told Lil Wayne. "It was great to just share that with the world and I just felt like…it wasn't even anything I talked to anybody about or anything I planned. I just woke up one morning and I was like, 'You know what? This is just something that I want to do.'"

"I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son," he continued. "I don't want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a 'celebrity' that I got to make everybody live under this blanket. So, I just wanted to free myself of that."

Adonis was born in October 2017, but Drake did not go public about his son's birth until the next spring when Pusha T slammed Drake in his diss track, "The Story of Adidon." The song revealed the mother of Drake's child was named Sophie, with Pusha T rapping, "Adonis is your son and he deserves more than an Adidas press run. That's real. Love that baby, respect that girl."

Drake, meanwhile, continued telling Lil Wayne that he's watched him be a "functioning rap father for years" and admired how he balanced work and a family.

"[You're] an incredible father and that gave me a lot of confidence too," Drake expressed. "A lot of us, like [2] Chainz is a great father and a lot of the guys that we came up around, just being great family men on those tours and on those long studio nights when albums need to get done. But specifically you, just how you always just made sh*t function and work and how much love the people in your life have for you."

"And I could just tell the way your kids would stare at you that the time and effort that you put in as a father," he added. "So, that was really inspiring for me just to know that I can still keep pushing forward as a musician and be there for my son."

Back in 2018, the "In My Feelings” rapper discussed the birth of his son Adonis, whom he shares with adult film star Sophie Brussaux, with LeBron James, admitting that it took his family by surprise.

“I am a single father learning to communicate with a woman who… you know, we’ve had our moments, right?" he told James on his HBO show, The Shop. "And I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened. But I don’t have any desire for him to like not love his mother… I don’t ever want the world to be angry at his mother. We have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible, and now I’m just really excited to be a great father. I have a son, he’s a beautiful boy.”

For more on Drake and his son, see below.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Inside of Drake's Mansion Is Even Crazier Than You Could Have Ever Imagined

Drake's New Quarantine-Themed Video for 'Toosie Slide' Is Practically Made to Go Viral on TikTok

Drake Shares First Photos of Son Adonis With Touching Message