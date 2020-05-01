72ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Entertainment Tonight

Met Gala Challenge Encourages Fans Across the Globe to Recreate Iconic Looks at Home

Desiree Murphy‍

Tags: Celebrity News
photo

The 2020 Met Gala may be postponed until Oct. 29 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but style fans all over the world are still finding ways to celebrate fashion's biggest night!

The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute officially announced the #MetGalaChallenge on Friday, in which they are inviting audiences to recreate past Met Gala red carpet looks from home. Participants can enter by photographing themselves in their creations and posting the photos on Instagram with the hashtag #MetGalaChallenge. Vogue and Billy Porter will then choose looks to be featured on the @voguemagazine, @metmuseum, and @metcostumeinstitute Instagram pages.

Mindy Kaling was one of the first celebrities to get on board, recreating Jared Leto's 2019 look, in which he accessorized with a replica of his own head reminiscent of Gucci’s Fall/Winter 2018 line.

"Recreating one of my favorite Met Gala looks ever with the help of a tarp, some Christmas lights and packing tape. I think Alessandro Michele would approve," the former Office star explained. "Your turn, post your look with #MetGalaChallenge by 5/3 and @voguemagazine will choose select looks to feature on social."

From the pope-inspired getup Rihanna stepped out in for the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" themed soirée in 2018...

View this post on Instagram

Repost!!! Alright #MetGala and @badgalriri! Week 2, day 1. Let’s #stayin and #create I like to challenge myself and I get so inspired by the real queens of today! Shoutout to @badgalriri dress and obviously @nytimes who made it easy to recreate! @vogue @nytimes @badgalriri @theellenshow @jimmyfallon @latenightseth @jimmykimmellive @instylemagazine #stayin #quarantinecouture2020 #coronacarpet @oprah @heidiklum @recyclesmarter #recycle #recycledfashion @usatoday @worldstar #usatoday #worldstar #nytimesfashion #nytimes #sethmeyers #saturdaynightlive #latenightshow #rhianna #badgalriri #metgalachallenge @thebillyporter #billyporter @maisonmargiela #maisonmargiela @fentybeauty #fentybeauty @savagexfenty #savagexfenty #theskinny #abcwnn @annieleibovitz @phuckyorihanna_ @stephenjonesmillinery @jgalliano #homegala @mindykaling @timgunn @makingthecuttv @heidiklum @crfashionbook

A post shared by Sanja 🇷🇸 Kosovska Mitrovica 🇺🇸 (@sanja_nestorovic_) on

...to the famous floral "couch dress" Kim Kardashian wore to her very first Met with Kanye West in 2013, fans are already pulling out all the stops for this unique style challenge!

View this post on Instagram

So it’s a #metgalachallenge then @voguemagazine ? Thank you @mindykaling (my birthday twin) and @slayorcray for giving me an excuse to resurface this moment from once upon a time when @katieyuko and I had a viral moment with @what_would_redacted_wear formerly known as What Would Yeezus Wear 😅 my momager @lololeelee (@krisjenner birthday twin) made this dress in a day $3 fabric she found. It then spent a saga lost in the USPS for about 6 weeks but we got the shot. most of our looks could’ve been created in quarantine though because we were broke and resourceful (the red carpet is my couch blanket, Katie and her husband @lhlny just dress like that, the bush is right outside @__kives garage). Check out @what_would_redacted_wear for inspiration most everything was clothes we had or made w/ garbage laying around at the office. Unfortunately now @katieyuko @__kives and I are socially distanced and semi-retired from virality 😫 but we had a good run. If you still need KarJennerWest kontent @natnatles and I have you covered on @saybiblepodcast . Hope this inspires some bored folks to flex their best met lewks to pass the time. #flashbackfriday

A post shared by Kathleen E. Lee (@kathleenelee) on

See more of our favorites below:

View this post on Instagram

My 2 of 3 entries into the #MetGalaChallenge . I couldn’t pick just one, so I went with one of my favorite duos @kenadallxjenner and @kyliejenner . The orange dress was a table runner and the purple fur was a rug. Also; have you ever tried to find feathers in a pandemic?!?! I would’ve loved to have had more 🤷🏼‍♀️ but not bad for an 8 year old of I do say so myself! I made them start to finish all by myself! What do you think @theebillyporter ? . . . . . #metgalachallenge #metgala2020 #fashion #fashiondesigner #childseamstress #childdesigner #thisis8 #kendalljenner #kyliejenner #feathers #fur #highfashion #create #vogue #voguemagazine @voguemagazine #billyporterfashionchallenge

A post shared by Marleigh Jade (@marleighmadeit) on

View this post on Instagram

This is my life now lol. Anna Wintour- did anyone else have the guts to take you on?! Check my story for how I created this look last night. For @voguemagazine / @theebillyporter - my take on Anna Wintour from 2019 @karllagerfeld Met Gala - “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” Materials: packing pnuts, yarn, fake flowers from luau skirts, ribbon, feather boas, vynl table cloth (Pink carpet by Yoga mat) All materials were already in my home! I have become aware I am a hoarder! I plan on redoing this in full drag on Saturday along with the others, (Miss Wintour deserves better lol) but again, just too excited not to post now! More to come! . . 👗: @queenglowjob . . . #metgalachallenge #billyporterfashionchallenge #metgala #quarantine #quarantinefashion #annawintour #karllagerfeld #homegala #diyfashion #couturefashion #vogue #voguemagazine help share and get me in Vogue!!

A post shared by My Name Is Glow... Glow Job (@queenglowjob) on

To mark the first Monday in May (an evening that has long been dedicated to raising funds for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art), Vogue also announced on Friday a new YouTube-exclusive livestream. Titled "A Moment With the Met," the livestream will kick off Monday, May 4 at 6 p.m. ET on Vogue's YouTube channel. The event will include a special performance by Florence + The Machine, along with a DJ set by Virgil Abloh. 

"It would be impossible to recreate the gala on Monday evening, though I have loved hearing how so many are marking the occasion in their own ways," Anna Wintour, Editor-in-Chief of Vogue, said in a statement. "So instead, I asked a few friends to join me for a simple moment -- one that I hope will bring us all a bit of joy."

Additionally, Vogue will make a donation to both the Costume Institute and "A Common Thread," and hopes viewers who are in a place financially to do so will consider contributing to either organization.

In the meantime, learn more about "A Moment With the Met" here, and relive highlights from last year's gala in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Vogue' to Honor Met Gala With Digital Special 'A Moment With the Met'

2020 Met Gala Postponed Indefinitely Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Met Gala 2020 Theme and Celebrity Co-Chairs Revealed

Copyright (c) 2020 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.