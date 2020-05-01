A New George Clooney Docuseries Re-Examines Cases Tried by the Court of Public Opinion: Trailer

Coming to Netflix is a compelling six-part series that re-examines past events that unfolded in the press, where the people involved were ultimately tried by the court of public opinion. Trial by Media will explore how coverage -- particularly TV at the time -- shaped public perception about guilt or innocence during or after one's trial.

The first trailer gives a glimpse into the cases covered on the series: former governor of Illinois Rod Blagojevich’s political fallout, the Jenny Jones Show murder and subsequent coverage on Court TV, the police shooting of Amadou Diallo, the trial of businessman Richard Scrushy, the 1984 New York City subway shooting, and the gang rape at Big Dan’s Tavern.

Executive produced by George Clooney and Grant Heslov of Smokehouse Pictures, the series pulls together some of the documentary field’s best filmmakers -- including Skye Borgman (Abducted in Plain Sight), Peabody Award winner Tony Yacenda (American Vandal), Emmy nominee Brian McGinn (Amanda Knox) and Oscar nominee Yance Ford (Strong Island) -- to helm each episode.

“In the beginning stages of this project, we discussed that trials in the U.S. play out like theater, and we were all interested in exploring the media’s profound influence over that process. The goal was to create a series that was not only entertaining, but also shed some insight into the whole messy business of our trial system,” Clooney and Heslov said in a statement, adding: “Along with our partners at Supper Club and six terrific directors, we tell the stories of six diverse and wild cases whose issues and themes resonate even more strongly today.”

Trial by Media debuts May 11 on Netflix.

