Yolanda Hadid Comments on Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Pregnancy News

Yolanda Hadid has appeared to confirm that her 25-year-old daughter, model Gigi Hadid, is pregnant.

On Thursday, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star liked an Elle UK post on Instagram featuring a picture of Gigi holding hands with her boyfriend, Zayn Malik. The caption includes a quote from Dutch broadcasting station RTL Boulevard from Yolanda that says she can't wait to be a grandmother.

Though Gigi and Zayn have yet to address the news, a source told ET on Tuesday that Gigi and 27-year-old Zayn are expecting their first child together, and that she's 20 weeks pregnant.

RTL Boulevard reports that Yolanda told the outlet that she was "in shock" that the family secret of Gigi's pregnancy has "been leaked to the press."

"Of course we are thrilled," she is believed to have said in a statement translated to English. "I can't wait to become a grandmother."

"It is quite special, since I lost my own mother so recently," the statement continues, referring to Yolanda's mother, Ans van den Herik, who died in August at the age of 78. "That is the beauty of life: one soul is leaving us and another is coming. We feel very blessed."

Meanwhile, in an interview with Al Jadeed TV via Instagram Live on Wednesday, Gigi's father, Mohamed Hadid, said he hadn't spoken to his daughter since the pregnancy news broke, but said he'd be "very happy" if the news were true.

"Let me digest it and talk to her first, 'cause I'm not sure if it's real or not," he said. "If she is, I'll be very happy just as long as the baby is healthy and she's healthy. That's all I care [about]. I’ll be very proud of her if she has one."

On Wednesday, a source told ET that Gigi and Zayn are expecting a baby girl.

"At the end of the day, it didn't matter to the couple what the sex was, but now they can prepare for the new addition before she arrives," the source said.

A source previously told ET about Gigi's pregnancy, "Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while, as she’s only a few months along. Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year, it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special. The couple and their families are overjoyed."

