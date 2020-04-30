Why Demi Lovato Does Not Stay Friends With Her Exes

Demi Lovato has no intention of remaining close with her exes -- and for good reason.

The 27-year-old singer, who's dated Nick Jonas and Wilmer Valderrama, explained to Jameela Jamil on her I Weigh podcast why she doesn't keep in touch with people she's dated in the past.

"I kind of used to have this mentality that if I had a negative experience with someone, I always needed to mend it or I always needed to make things right," Lovato shared. "The fact of the matter is, I’m not really friends with any of my exes today because I had to realize that that wasn’t healthy either."

The pop star added, "Now that I’ve been able to fully let go of people, you know, that is another thing that I had to learn when it comes to cutting toxic people out of your life -- if they’re an ex, it’s for a reason."

In addition to her former flames, Lovato also recently revealed during an interview with Harper's Bazaar that she's no longer close with Selena Gomez.

“When you grow up with somebody, you’re always going to have love for them. But I’m not friends with her, so it felt …” she said before stopping herself. “I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best."

Lovato does, however, keep in touch with Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande, and is currently dating 28-year-old actor Max Ehrich.

Here's a look at how the couple is quarantining:

