Tyler Cameron Reacts to Fans Joking He's the Father of Pregnant Gigi Hadid's Child

Tyler Cameron's relationship with Gigi Hadid is in the past.

The pair briefly dated at the end of last summer, but by early October, ET confirmed they had gone their separate ways. Hadid ended up reconciling with her on-off boyfriend, Zayn Malik -- with whom she's currently expecting her first child.

That didn't stop fans from joking that Cameron was the father of Hadid's soon-to-be bundle of joy. A source recently told ET that she's about 20 weeks pregnant with a baby girl.

On Cameron's Instagram Live on Wednesday, one fan wrote, "Congrats on becoming the father. Gigi is preg."

"Y'all are wrong in the comments," Cameron said, laughing. "Y'all are terrible."

A friend off-camera asked the Bachelorette alum what fans were saying -- which he simply replied, "I'll tell you later."

A source told ET on Wednesday that "Gigi and Zayn are excited to be welcoming a girl to their family."

"The couple recently found out the sex of the baby and are over the moon," the source added. "At the end of the day, it didn’t matter to the couple what the sex was, but now they can prepare for the new addition before she arrives."

Though Hadid has yet to speak out on her pregnancy, she's offered fans glimpses at how she's been spending her quarantine with Malik and her family in Pennsylvania.

"We are sending love and strength to everyone, especially those who are suffering and the people on the front lines; the doctors risking their lives every day, and the paramedics and cops and people who work in grocery stores," she recently told Vogue. "It's lucky that a lot of us can work from home. But there are a lot of people who can't."

