Leslie Knope and Ron Swanson Reconnect Over Zoom in 'Parks and Rec' Reunion Teaser - Watch!

The Parks and Recreation gang is back together and returning for a big TV special benefiting a good cause.

In this first-look teaser of the beloved sitcom's upcoming reunion episode, fans get a look at how the coronavirus outbreak and social distancing have impacted the show's lovable survivalist, Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman).

Ron reconnects with his old friend and colleague Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) via video chat and reveals that he's holding up amid the crisis just fine in his rustic cabin in the woods.

"I come up here to hunt meat so I don't have to go to the grocery store. I've built up about a 12-year supply of venison jerky," Ron shares. "I can ship you some, but you'll probably have to get your incisor teeth sharpened."

Leslie turns down the offer, but asks if Ron's been practicing social distancing while out and about -- which is obviously something of a ridiculous question for the reclusive Libertarian.

"I've been practicing social distancing since I was 4 years old," Ron assures her.

For fans of the long-running NBC sitcom, getting a chance to see Poehler and Offerman breathe new life into their iconic characters is truly an excuse to get excited. And as expected, it seems Ron might be the best person to handle such an outbreak out of everyone on the show.

Offerman actually reflected on how his iconic character would handle the coronavirus pandemic back in March, during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, before all talk shows began shooting remote episodes.

"I don't think he would necessarily notice," Offerman quipped of his technophobic character. "But if he did, Leslie would probably send him a missive or some sort of message and he'd just take his family to one of his cabins in the woods where he was heading anyway and they would just enjoy some fishing and some items from his garden until things blew over."

"When the s**t goes down, Ron is all set up," Offerman added with a laugh.

The premise for the reunion is specifically inspired by real-world events amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the episode will follow Knope -- Pawnee, Indiana's most dedicated civil servant -- as she remains determined to stay connected to her friends in a time of self-isolating and uncertainty.

The Parks and Rec reunion telecast was created to help raise money for Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund.

Poehler and Offerman will be joined by original cast members Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Rashida Jones, Aubrey Plaza, Aziz Ansari, Retta and Jim O'Heir for the scripted half-hour event, which is set to air Thursday, April 30, at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

