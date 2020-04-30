Holly Marie Combs Claps Back at Donald Trump After Grandfather Dies From Coronavirus

Holly Marie Combs didn't hold back when it came to sharing her feelings towards President Donald Trump.

The former Charmed star took to Twitter to call Trump a "disgrace" when replying to his tweet relating to the current COVID-19 pandemic. The actress shared that her grandfather died from the coronavirus and was a Trump supporter.

"My grandfather died today. He voted for you. He believed you when you said this virus was no worse than the flu," Combs passionately wrote. "He believed every lie you muttered and sputtered. He died today from Covid-19 one day after his 66th wedding anniversary. You’re a disgrace to the human race."

Combs also shared in another tweet that her grandfather would have celebrated his 90th birthday on June 23.

Her comments garnered a slew of hate tweets from a number of Trump supporters, and she made sure to reply.

"Zero tolerance for Trumpers. Zero. Take it to someone else’s timeline. Not today Satan," she quipped.

The U.S. coronavirus death toll reached 60,000 on Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. Trump had extended the social distancing guidelines until April 30, and announced that federal guidelines would expire on Thursday.

However, many governors have taken it upon themselves to share that they are deciding what is best for their people in each state. Both New York City and Los Angeles extended their stay-at-home orders until May 15.

Combs isn't the only celebrity to call out Trump. To All the Boys I've Loved Before star Lana Condor, as well as Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Chloe Bennet, also spoke out against him and his repeated labeling of the coronavirus as the "Chinese Virus."

Condor criticized his response to the pandemic and accused him of endangering Asian Americans with "racist words and actions."

For more on the coronavirus pandemic, see below.

