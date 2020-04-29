U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Fiancee Carrie Symonds Welcome Baby Boy Amid Coronavirus crisis

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds announced the birth of a baby boy Wednesday morning, just days after Johnson returned to work after recovering from the new coronavirus disease. Johnson was reportedly present for the birth of his son at a hospital in London.



A spokesman for the couple said both mother and child were doing well.

"The PM and Ms Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team," the spokesman said.

In February, Symonds announced the couple was expecting a child in "early summer" and that they had become engaged last year. They're the first unmarried couple to move into the prime minister's residence at Number 10 Downing Street together.

Johnson and his second wife, Marina Wheeler, divorced in 2019. Johnson and Wheeler have four children together.

The prime minister had previously said that he intended to take paternity leave after the birth of his son, though it was unclear if the coronavirus crisis would change those plans.

The baby boy is the third child to be born to a serving U.K. prime minister in the last century, according to Britain's Metro newspaper.

This story was originally published by CBS News on April 29 at 6:55 a.m. ET.

RELATED CONTENT:

Boris Johnson Discharged From London Hospital as Condition Improves

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Expecting First Child Together!

Katy Perry on Learning 'Balance' While Preparing for Motherhood in Quarantine (Exclusive)