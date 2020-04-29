Lizzo Can't Stop Crying After Beyoncé Wishes Her a Happy Birthday

What do you get a Lizzo who has everything?

"It's my birthday," the GRAMMY-winning singer, noted flutist and resident twerker posted to Instagram on Monday, the day she turned 32. "The best gift would be...say something nice about yourself in my comments and shake that a** ho."

That's nice and all, but here's a better gift: Beyoncé wishing you a happy birthday, which she did. "YALL. BEY YON SAY wished me a happy birthday BI**H !" Lizzo shared. "I don’t know how to ACT. She is my inspiration to be a singer after seeing destiny’s child perform in the 5th grade... I LOVE YOU BEY! Thank You! Let me go drink some damn water"

Swipe right for a photo of an obviously -- and understandably -- emotional Lizzo reacting to the post. Meanwhile, on her Stories, she wiped away tears as she said, "She knows it’s my birthday. Thank you, Beyoncé. Oh my god, thank you, Beyoncé. She knows I exist. I don’t know what to do with myself."

.@lizzo reacts to Beyoncé wishing her a happy 32nd birthday. 💖 pic.twitter.com/KpiDWYjeEV — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) April 29, 2020

We did already know that Queen Bey knows Lizzo (Duchess Liz?) exists, as Beyoncé actually celebrated her birthday last year at a Lizzo concert. But there's never a bad time to say, Oh my god, thank you, Beyoncé.

