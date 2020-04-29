Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Are Having a Girl
It'll be a girl for Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik!
A source tells ET that the couple recently found out the sex of their baby and are "over the moon" to be welcoming a baby girl to their family.
"At the end of the day it didn’t matter to the couple what the sex was, but now they can prepare for the new addition before she arrives," the source adds. TMZ was first to report the news.
A source told ET on Tuesday that Hadid is 20 weeks pregnant. The news broke just after the couple celebrated Hadid's 25th birthday while quarantining together with her family. Fans were quick to note the blue and pink strings on Hadid's birthday balloons, leading to speculation that the festivities may have doubled as a gender reveal party.
Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!! 💛🙏 I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future ! I will never forget my 25th bday! +++The icing on the perfect quarantine bday was finding out my surprise everything-bagel-cake was made by the one and only Cake Boss @buddyvalastro who I have watched for over a decade. I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY! This is a dream come true. I can’t believe you made this cake for me while the bakery is closed. It means more to me than you know, and when we hopefully meet some day you will truly know that there almost isn’t an episode I’ve missed. 10/10 would be a Carlo’s intern whenever needed. 😆 Grateful, honored, your biggest fan. 🥯🥯🥯🥯🍰
"Gigi and Zayn are expecting their first child together and the couple is very excited!" ET's source said. "Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while, as she’s only a few months along. Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year, it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special. The couple and their families are overjoyed."
In an interview with Al Jadeed TV via Instagram Live on Wednesday, Hadid's father, Mohamed Hadid, said he hadn't spoken to his daughter since the news broke, but said he'd be "very happy" if her happy news were true.
“Let me digest it and talk to her first, ‘cause I’m not sure if it’s real or not,” he said. “If she is, I’ll be very happy just as long as the baby is healthy and she’s healthy. That’s all I care [about]. I’ll be very proud of her if she has one.”
Malik and Hadid first started dating in November 2015. They split in March 2018, but soon after rekindled their romance. By January 2019, however, they had broken up again, but got back together late last year, ahead of the holidays. Hadid confirmed they were an item once again on Feb. 14, as she called Malik her "Valentine" in an Instagram post.
