Kylie Jenner Recreates Kendall and Kris' Bizarre 'KUWTK' Scene on TikTok

Kylie Jenner is having some fun on TikTok with her bestie, Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou.

On Monday, the 22-year-old makeup mogul recreated a memorable Keeping Up With the Kardashians scene between her sister, Kendall Jenner, and their mom, Kris Jenner.

"Those are cute jeans," Kris complimented Kendall at the time. After Kendall stoically replied, "You're cute jeans," Kris got confused.

"Those are mine?" Kris asked. When Kendall said "No," Kris pressed, "Oh, I thought you said, 'Your cute jeans.'" When Kendall replied, "I did," Kris got even more confused and Kendall, in turn, became even more annoyed.

"No. You are cute jeans," Kendall said.

Kylie plays Kris in the TikTok clip, while Stassie plays Kendall. "You are cute jeans @krisjenner @kendalljenner," Kylie captioned the video.

But Kylie and Stassi didn't stop there, later recreating more iconic KUWTK moments, including Kourtney Kardashian's legendary response to Kim Kardashian West when Kim got hysterical after losing her diamond earring in the ocean in Bora Bora.

"Kim, people are dying," Kourtney deadpanned at the time.

Kourtney had a sense of humor over Kylie and Stassie's TikTok, commenting on Instagram, "An icon (I’m talking about me)."

Kendall also loved the duo's reenactment, commenting, "lol [heart] you two."

Meanwhile, Kylie has a new multimillion-dollar home in the exclusive Los Angeles neighborhood of Holmby Hills to do all the fun TikToks she wants. She reportedly paid $36.5 million for the property -- which includes seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms and 20 parking spaces -- but a source told ET that one of the biggest selling points for Kylie was the home's "state-of-the-art security system."

"Kylie has wanted to buy a house in L.A. for a while and finally found the one that works perfectly for her needs," the source said. "Although Kylie has homes and family and friends in Calabasas, she wanted something in L.A. for when she goes out with friends or has business meetings or gigs in L.A. and doesn't want to go back to Calabasas."

