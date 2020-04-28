Connie Britton Returns for '9-1-1' Finale: Watch the Dramatic Promo

Abby Clark is back!

Connie Britton returns for the dramatic two-part season 3 finale of 9-1-1, Fox confirmed in a promo that aired after Monday's episode.

The 30-second teaser tees up the latest emergencies facing Athena (Angela Bassett), Bobby (Peter Krause) and the crew, including one heart-stopper: a devastating train accident puts hundreds in danger, including Athena.

"There's been a train crash," Abby ominously telephones in. "This is a mass casualty situation."

Recently, ET caught up with 9-1-1 star Oliver Stark, whose character, Buck, was romantically involved with Abby. The actor played coy when asked whether Britton could eventually return and alluded to unfinished business between the two former lovebirds.

"My character goes on this kind of journey to reunite an older firefighter with his lost love [in episode 16] and it kind of brings up some feelings and makes him kind of question where his head is at with his life," Stark said earlier this month. "And, you know, it could possibly set up someone returning -- whether that is a good thing or a bad thing -- or does it need to be properly crossed."

Showrunner Tim Mineartold ET at the conclusion of season 2 that there weren't any plans for Britton to return -- yet. "Connie signed on for one year and that was always the plan. But as I have said numerous times, she is welcome back any time," he said. "I would love to see Abby come back. And I would have loved to have seen Abby standing over Buck's bed when he woke up after surgery."

Britton played Abby, a 9-1-1 operator, for one season before exiting the series.

Watch the teaser below.

9-1-1 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

