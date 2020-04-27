'Price Is Right' Announcer George Gray in Stable Condition After Suffering Multiple Heart Attacks

The Price Is Rightannouncer George Gray is recovering in an Arizona hospital after suffering from three consecutive heart attacks last week.

Gray's rep, Phil Viardo, tells ET that the TV personality is currently in stable condition and talking again as he recovers from the frightening medical emergencies.

Gray was transported to the hospital Monday after experiencing chest pains and he suffered a heart attack on the way to the hospital, according to Viardo. After his first heart attack, doctors inserted a stent to restore blood flow in one of his arteries, but the stent failed and Gray had a second heart attack.

A second stent was then inserted to increase his blood flow, but that failed as well. Gray suffered a third heart attack while he was on the operating table.

The 53-year-old announcer is currently recovering at the hospital in Arizona and his condition "seems to be improving." Viardo added that Gray "is lucky that he was already on the operating table when the big heart attack happened."

In fact, Viardo said that if it weren't for the coronavirus outbreak, "Things could have been a lot worse." Gray and his wife, Brittney, were supposed to be on vacation, celebrating their anniversary on "the remote beaches of Thailand, where he most certainly wouldn’t have survived this massive episode." However, their plans were cancelled due to the pandemic.

"George would love to thank all his friends and fans for the outpouring of love and support. He is looking forward to returning to the set of Price as soon as they come back from the pandemic hiatus," Viardo stated. "For now he will remain in Arizona until he is healthy enough to return to his LA home where he will continue recovery and any necessary treatment."

