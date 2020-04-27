John Krasinski Recruits Stanley Tucci, Guy Fieri, Martha Stewart and More for 'Some Good News' Potluck

John Krasinski hosted a virtual potluck on Sunday -- and surprised some fans with celebs recreating their families' favorite foods!

The actor and director -- who has been lifting spirits for the past month during the coronavirus pandemic with his Some Good News YouTube show -- asked viewers to send in some of their favorite family recipes for the event and then surprised them by having celebrity chefs make the dishes.

Martha Stewart thrilled a fellow Polish fan by making her family's pierogies, while David Chang recreated a decadent cream-based chicken dish. And Krasinski's brother-in-law, Stanley Tucci, showcased his bartending prowess once again by mixing up a "Quarantini," inspired by TikToker @joeybaboots and his nana.

The Quarantini includes two shots each of vanilla vodka and orange vodka -- to which Tucci joked, "I won't be walking after this" -- as well as orange juice and a splash of Chambord. "That's delicious!" he remarked, as he tasted the concoction and toasted the woman who inspired it.

However, Krasinski saved the biggest revelation for the end, surprising Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host Guy Fieri -- who recreated a fan's favorite sloppy Joes recipe -- with an additional $3 million donation for his Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, courtesy of PepsiCo, which had already contributed $1.5 million as a founding sponsor.

"Are you serious? That's giving me goosebumps!" Fieri exclaimed, as Krasinski also presented him with a hand-painted sign from his daughters, Hazel and Violet. "You're awesome."

The potluck is just the latest good news Krasinski has provided fans and followers during the pandemic. He's also hosted a virtual prom for high school students whose own events were canceled as the country practices social distancing, and recruited Brad Pitt for an impromptu weather report!

