Kelly Clarkson 'Bawling' Over Sweet Birthday Message From Husband and Kids After 'Rough Week'

Kelly Clarkson's family is there for her when she needs it most.

The American Idol alum and talk show host revealed on Twitter on Friday that she was "bawling" over a sweet birthday message recorded for her by her husband, Brandon Blackstock, and kids. Clarkson had a "rough week," but said watching the video made it all better.

The singer's 5-year-old daughter, River, started the video with a touching promise for her mom. "I love you, momma," she said. "I hope you have a good birthday day and I love you so much. And I would sing a special song for when it’s your birthday, well, today."

Clarkson's 4-year-old son, Remy, was up next to share his birthday wishes, before her 13-year-old stepson, Seth, chimed in. Blackstock rounded out the video, which was filmed outdoors in Montana, where the family has been self-quarantining. Blackstock is also dad to 18-year-old daughter Savannah, though she doesn't appear in the video.

"Just now seeing this and I am bawling! They’re all so cute!" wrote Clarkson, who turned 38 on Friday. "I’ve had a bit of a rough week and this just turned it around 🤗❤️🥰😘😊."

Just now seeing this and I am bawling! They’re all so cute! I’ve had a bit of a rough week and this just turned it around 🤗❤️🥰😘😊 https://t.co/gyDUwAhi1t — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) April 24, 2020

Clarkson also offered a hint of how she'd be spending her special day. "Thank y’all so much 4 the lovely birthday wishes! I’ve been working like crazy so my plan, & birthday gift 2 myself, is to do absolutely nothing. It’s going 2 be awesome!" she wrote. "Happy birthday 2 a few birthday sisters @BarbraStreisand @Kehlani and Shirley MacLaine! #PowerfulWomen."

Thank y’all so much 4 the lovely birthday wishes! I’ve been working like crazy so my plan, & birthday gift 2 myself, is to do absolutely nothing. It’s going 2 be awesome! Happy birthday 2 a few birthday sisters @BarbraStreisand @Kehlani and Shirley MacLaine! #PowerfulWomen — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) April 24, 2020

She also thanked her record label for their generous gift in honor of her birthday. "Thank you so much @AtlanticRecords for donating money for my birthday gift to Feeding America! Best gift ever!" Clarkson said. "There are a lot of people in need right now and knowing that this donation will help feed so many families is such a beautiful and amazing gift! Love y’all ❤️❤️."

Thank you so much @AtlanticRecords for donating money for my birthday gift to Feeding America! Best gift ever! There are a lot of people in need right now and knowing that this donation will help feed so many families is such a beautiful and amazing gift! Love y’all ❤️❤️ — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) April 24, 2020

See more on Clarkson in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kelly Clarkson Talks About Recording New Single 'I Dare You' in 6 Languages

Kelly Clarkson's Daughter Tries Out Hosting With 'The River Rose Show'

Watch Kelly Clarkson's Kids Crash Her Interview With Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick