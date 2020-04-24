What to stream this weekend: ‘Outer Banks’ on Netflix, ‘Smart House’ on Disney Plus and more

Looking for something new to watch? Welcome to Stream Queens! Each week, ET's Leanne Aguilera and Ash Crossan dish on their picks for the best movies and TV shows available to stream.

MOVIES TO STREAM

Selah and the Spades (2020)

Where to Watch: Available to stream now on Amazon Prime Video.

Why We Love It: Selah and the Spades, which premiered at Sundance with rave reviews, was purchased by Amazon Studios, and is now available for the public to stream. This coming-of-age drama follows 17-year-old Selah Summers (Lovie Simone), who runs a powerful group at her elite boarding school called "The Spades." As graduation looms, Selah takes on a protege to replace her.

The Lighthouse (2019)

Where to Watch: Available to stream now on Amazon Prime Video.

Why We Love It: If you're looking for a movie to match your quarantine mood, how about two lighthouse keepers that slowly lose their sanity in isolation? Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe star in The Lighthouse, a psychological black-and-white horror film that was much buzzed about during awards season, when it was nominated for an Oscar for Best Cinematography.

Beethoven (1992)

Where to Watch: All seven Beethoven movies are available to stream now on Starz.

Why We Love It: We all remember this childhood classic: The Newton family adopts a sweet St. Bernard puppy named Beethoven and as the dog grows up, wholesome hijinks ensue! But did you know that they made seven (!!) Beethoven films over the years from 1992 to 2014? Cuddle up with your favorite floof and take a long walk down memory lane with these family-friendly films this weekend.

TV SHOWS TO STREAM:

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Where to Watch: All 7 seasons are streaming now on Disney+.

Why We Love It: Looking for your Star Wars fix?Catch up on Star Wars: The Clone Wars ahead of the series finale on May 4. The George Lucas-created animated series was unceremoniously canceled back in 2013, but, in a jaw-dropping announcement at Comic-Con 2018, it was revealed the show was being revived for a 12-episode seventh and final season on Disney+.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

Where to Watch: Series premiere Sunday, April 26 on Showtime.

Why We Love It: The original Penny Dreadful series, which ran from 2014 to 2016, featured some of literature's most terrifying characters lurking in the darkest corners of Victorian London. However, in Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, fans will now be transported back to the Golden Age of Hollywood in 1938. Game of Thrones star Natalie Dormer shines while playing the series' central antagonist Magda, a shape-shifting demon who bares a strong hatred for mankind. The best part? You don't need to have seen the original series to enjoy this spinoff!

Never Have I Ever

Where to Watch: Season one is available to stream on Monday, April 27 on Netflix.

Why We Love It: From creator Mindy Kaling,Never Have I Ever is a charming coming-of-age teen comedy about a young girl named Devi who is determined to make sophomore year of high school the best one yet. "It's a really funny, raunchy teen show about an Indian-American girl," Kaling dished to ET at the Oscars in February. "I had never seen that before and I thought... people would want to want it, so that's coming out in April."

IF YOU LIKE THAT… WATCH THIS!

If you like... horror satires like The Cabin in the Woods or Scream, you should watch The Final Girls (2015).

Where to Watch: Available to rent on digital.

Why We Love It: Before director Todd Strauss-Schulson dropped Rebel Wilson into a romantic comedy in Isn’t It Romantic, he transported Taissa Farmiga into the fictional cult classic horror, Camp Bloodbath. Playing on cliche horror tropes that started with movies like Friday the 13th, Farmiga, Nina Dobrev, Alexander Ludwig, Alia Shawkat, and Thomas Middleditch must defeat their ominous killer and escape before the 92-minute movie starts over.

If you like... Tim Riggins from Friday Night Lights, the classism and beach vibes of The O.C. and treasure hunts like on The Goonies, you should watch Outer Banks on Netflix.

Where to Watch: Season one is available to stream now on Netflix.

Why We Love It: Starring Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline -- who both had blink-or-you'll-miss-them roles in Stranger Things -- Outer Banks centers on a teenager who enlists his three best friends to hunt for a legendary treasure linked to his father's disappearance. At first glance, it may seem like Outer Banks is just another YA drama filled with ridiculously attractive twenty-somethings playing teenagers, but trust us -- this action-packed series is a hidden gem just waiting to be watched in your queue!

REWIND OF THE WEEK:

Smart House (1999)

Where to Watch: Available to stream now on Disney+.

Why We Love It: Need something nostalgic to put on your "kick-butt video screens"? Amid the goldmine of Disney Channel Original Movies available to stream on Disney+, 1999's Smart House should top your list of throwbacks. LeVar Burton (yes, Reading Rainbow's LeVar Burton) directed this DCOM classic starring Ryan Merriman and Katey Sagal about an artificially intelligent house that starts to adopt the habits of a 1950s TV housewife. It was a can't-miss movie back in our childhood, but now when you watch this movie today, it's delightfully disturbing with just the right amount of nostalgia.

