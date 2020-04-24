Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake It Off’ gets another music video made by teachers for their quarantined students

New Jersey teachers are getting down to Taylor Swift amid the coronavirus pandemic. Educators at Communications High School in Wall Township, New Jersey, teamed up to record a video of themselves lip-syncing to Swift's 2014 song, "Shake It Off," for their students while they're out of school.

The epic video features the teachers dancing and singing along to the track from their decks, living rooms and kitchens. Some teachers opted to include their own kids and pets in the video, while others used props including Mickey Mouse ears, sunglasses, bikes, megaphones and flashcards to make their contribution to the clip stand out.

"We miss you CHS," the video reads at the end.

While the teachers used Swift's song to help their students feel joy in challenging times, the 30-year-old singer has been finding her own ways to help out amid the pandemic.

Earlier this month, a source close to the situation confirmed to ET that Swift has been supplying a Nashville, Tennessee, record store, Grimey's New & Preloved Music, with money for each employee, along with three months' worth of healthcare.

"We were very surprised, and I would have to say amazed, that Taylor Swift reached out to us through her publicist to offer some relief during the COVID-19 pandemic," Doyle Davis, co-owner of Grimey's, told Rolling Stone. "I didn't even know we were on her radar, but she really stepped up to help after the recent tornadoes that struck Nashville and middle Tennessee, and now she's trying to help a beloved small business in her city."

"Taylor generously offered some direct relief to my staff and to cover three months of our healthcare costs for our group-insurance plan," he continued. "It's a huge deal to us, and now I have some peace of mind as we apply for [Small Business Association] loans to pay rent, vendors and other expenses. This assistance from Ms. Swift helps give us a real shot at coming back on the other side of this."

In addition to helping the record shop, Swift reached out to several Swifties on various social media sites who said they were struggling financially amid the outbreak.

