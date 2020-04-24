Hope Solo Welcomes Twins -- See the Sweet First Pic

Hope Solo is a mom!

The former soccer player revealed on her Instagram on Thursday that she and her husband, Jerramy Stevens, are parents to twins. Solo, 38, gave birth to a baby girl and baby boy on March 4. Posting the first photos of her new bundles of joy, the athlete also shared her babies' unique names: Vittorio Genghis Stevens and Lozen Orianna Judith Stevens.

The little ones are fast asleep in their side-by-side photos, with Solo's daughter wearing an adorable headband with a flower on it. Fans, friends and family couldn't help but congratulate the new mom and express their happiness for the now-family of four.

In an Instagram video shared by Uninterrupted, Solo also introduced her twins and shared a special message for everyone on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

"What have we been doing during in quarantine? Well as you can see, we've been incredibly busy. Please meet Vittorio and Lozen Stevens, both born in the middle of a pandemic on March 4," she said. "It has been incredibly stressful times for us, we've been out in public more than we wanted to be but we would like to thank all the incredible nurses and the doctors who helped take care of our babies during our time in NICU."

She continued by thanking the frontline workers and sending them well wishes.

Solo announced that she was pregnant with twins in December. The news came six months after Solo told Elle that she had suffered a miscarriage with twins the previous year. After a long period of trying, Solo told the magazine she became pregnant with twins, but one of them was ectopic.

"The doctor said I was hours from dying. They ended up having to remove my fallopian tube," she recalled, before revealing that she had started in vitro fertilization.

Congratulations to the happy family.

RELATED CONTENT:

Hope Solo Is Pregnant With Twins After Suffering Near-Fatal Miscarriage With Twins

Hope Solo Says She Almost Died After Suffering Miscarriage With Twins

Hope Solo Takes Indefinite 'Personal Leave' From Seattle Reign After Suspension from U.S. Soccer