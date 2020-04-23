Asher Angel Updates Fans on ‘Shazam! 2’ and What He’s Doing in Quarantine (Exclusive)

Shazam! movie fans may have to wait a little longer for the sequel.

ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with Asher Angel, who is reprising his role as Billy Batson in the second Shazam! movie, about the future of the sequel now that the cast and crew are quarantined in their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We were set to start shooting this summer," the 17-year-old actor shared. "It's most likely going to be postponed, but we'll see."

Angel admitted that he hasn't yet read the script for the highly anticipated sequel but is looking forward to reconnecting with his co-star, Zachary Levi.

Joking that his co-star has never invited him over to his "big house" with "big land," Angel said that, when out of quarantine, he plans on "crashing" Levi's home.

"I'm going to crash his couch with no invitation," quipped the actor, who is currently quarantining at his family's home in Arizona.

In addition to the Shazam! sequel, Angel also spoke with ET about his new music and what he's been doing in quarantine while also showing off a promise ring he received from his girlfriend, Annie LeBlanc.

